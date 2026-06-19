Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra celebrated International Yoga Day at Washington's Lincoln Memorial, calling yoga India's globally embraced ancient heritage and urging its adoption for better health and well-being.

Yoga: A Reflection of India's Heritage

India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday said yoga is a reflection of India's ancient cultural heritage that has gained global acceptance, while stressing the need to incorporate it into everyday life for better health and well-being.

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Speaking after a yoga session at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, Kwatra said, "Namaste, today on the 19th of June, we have all gathered here at the Lincoln Memorial to celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day. As you all know, the International Yoga Day was declared by a United Nations resolution in 2014. This is a cultural, historical, and ancient heritage of India, which has been embraced by every community, every religion, and every living being in the world."

"In many ways, today's festival of International Yoga Day is a day for individuals to adopt India's heritage, to achieve health through yoga, and to give it a new result," he added.

He further emphasised the importance of integrating yoga into daily life. "This is the day when we can accommodate and adjust yoga in our daily lives and embrace India's heritage along with our health," Kwatra told ANI.

The event was organised by the Indian Embassy in the United States as part of a series of pre-Yoga Day celebrations leading up to June 21, which is observed globally as International Day of Yoga.

Celebrating India's Cultural Outreach

BJP MP Sangamlal Gupta also attended the event, saying the celebrations reflect India's cultural outreach. "We are in the US today for International Yoga Day, and many people of India are here in DC celebrating our culture, our Sanatan, the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started this Yoga Day in 2014. Today, we celebrate it as International Yoga Day all over the world," Gupta said.

"I am very happy to meet my people here, and I extend my best wishes to our people who live in the US," he added.

A Holistic Practice Beyond Physical Exercise

Yoga practitioner and Kundalini teacher Kelle Jacob also participated in the event, describing yoga as a holistic practice beyond physical exercise. "We are celebrating International Yoga Day. Yoga is a very powerful practice. It's more than postures; it's an invitation for us to connect deeply with ourselves," she said.

"It was such a beautiful day to move our bodies and to intentionally use our power to imbue ourselves with the feelings of peace," Jacob added.

The Washington DC event is part of global celebrations marking International Yoga Day, which is being observed under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," focusing on physical mobility, mental wellness, and longevity. (ANI)