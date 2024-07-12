Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    World population expected to peak at 10.3 billion by mid-2080s, UN report finds

    Geographically, the report expects varied population dynamics. By the late 2070s, the global population aged 65 years and older is projected to surpass 2.2 billion, exceeding the population under 18 years of age.

    World population expected to peak at 10.3 billion by mid-2080s, UN report finds AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    In a significant projection, the United Nations released its latest 'World Population Prospects 2024' report, foreseeing a peak global population of approximately 10.3 billion by the mid-2080s, up from 8.2 billion in 2024. This peak is expected to precede a gradual decline, settling around 10.2 billion by the end of the century.

    The report highlights contrasting population trajectories across nations. Notably, 63 countries, including China and Japan, have already reached their population peaks before 2024. In contrast, India and the United States are among 126 countries where population peaks are expected in the latter half of the century or beyond 2100.

    Outrage erupts as Tamil YouTuber TTF Vasan mocks devotees at Tirupati Temple (WATCH)

    The findings highlight a global demographic shift with significant implications. Currently, one in four people reside in countries where populations have already peaked, signaling varied demographic landscapes worldwide.

    Since the COVID-19 pandemic, global life expectancy has rebounded to pre-crisis levels, reaching 73.3 years in 2024, marking an increase of 8.4 years since 1995. The report forecasts further gains, projecting a global average life expectancy of 77.4 years by the late 2050s, with a notable increase in deaths occurring at ages 80 and above.

    Geographically, the report expects varied population dynamics. By the late 2070s, the global population aged 65 years and older is projected to surpass 2.2 billion, exceeding the population under 18 years of age. Notably, by the mid-2030s, the number of individuals aged 80 years and older is expected to surpass infants aged one year or younger in terms of population size.

    Who was Aparna Vastarey? Kannada actor and presenter dies after battling lung cancer

    In response to these demographic shifts, the report calls for strategic policy interventions. It stresses the need for countries to capitalize on demographic dividends through investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and job creation. Moreover, the report highlights the role of immigration in sustaining population growth in certain regions while cautioning against the challenges posed by early pregnancies, especially in low-income countries.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 9:36 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saudi Airlines with 297 passengers onboard makes emergency landing after flight catches fire (WATCH) AJR

    Saudi Airlines with 297 aboard catches fire at Peshawar airport; evacuation videos go viral (WATCH)

    Will kill 10 Hindus, abduct Madhuri Dixit if war breaks out against India Pakistani man's shocker (WATCH) snt

    'Will kill 10 Hindus, abduct Madhuri Dixit if war breaks out against India': Pakistani man's shocker (WATCH)

    Florida American Airlines flight with 174 passengers onboard loses tyre during takeoff, catches fire (WATCH) snt

    Florida: American Airlines flight with 174 passengers onboard loses tyre during takeoff, catches fire (WATCH)

    Modi Putin summit propels India Russia defence equipment collaboration

    Modi-Putin summit propels India-Russia defence equipment collaboration

    PM Modi discusses Ukraine, strategic ties with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; check details AJR

    PM Modi discusses Ukraine, strategic ties with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; check details

    Recent Stories

    Indian 2: 7 best movies of Kamal Haasan to watch NOW RBA

    Indian 2: 7 best movies of Kamal Haasan to watch NOW

    Aparna Vastarey battled cancer against doctor's expectations Husband Nagaraj bids emotional adieu vkp

    'Aparna Vastarey battled cancer against doctor's expectations': Husband Nagaraj bids emotional adieu

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 12: Price of 10 gm gold INCREASES ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 12: Price of 10 gm gold INCREASES

    Budget 2024: Why is it important for a government to have a budget? anr

    Budget 2024: Why is it important for a government to have a budget?

    Master your finances: 7 ways to save on Income Tax AJR

    Master your finances: 7 ways to save on Income Tax

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon