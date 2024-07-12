Outrage erupts as Tamil YouTuber TTF Vasan mocks devotees at Tirupati Temple (WATCH)

In the video, Vasan and his friends were seen mimicking that they were opening the gate of an area where people were waiting to have a darshan of Lord Venkateswara and people got confused and panicked.

Tamil YouTuber and social media influencer TTF Vasan recently shared a video where he and his friends were reportedly seen mocking the devotees standing in the normal darshan queue at the Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati Temple.

In the video, Vasan and his friends were seen mimicking that they were opening the gate of an area where people were waiting to have a darshan of Lord Venkateswara and people got confused and panicked. The devotees, thinking that their wait is now over, ran forward shouting "Govinda Govinda".

Reacting to this, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has strongly protested against the incident and has said that it would file a case against TTF Vasan.

TTF Vasan has previously faced legal issues. Last year, his driving license was disqualified for 10 years following an accident. The Office of the Licensing Authority cum Regional Transport Office in Kancheepuram cited Vasan as a habitual offender, with various cases pending against him in different districts and states for rash and negligent driving.

Vasan has a significant following on social media platforms, especially on YouTube, where he posts videos of bike stunts, races, and wheelies on public roads. He boasts 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 41.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

