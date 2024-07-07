Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Woman's sick leave takes a hilarious turn as she runs into her boss on same flight

    Woman sick leave takes a hilarious turn as she runs into her boss on same flight
    First Published Jul 7, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    In an amusing twist of fate, a woman who called in sick to catch a flight recently recounted the awkward moment when she ended up on the same plane as her manager. The woman, identified as 23-year-old Grace, shared her story on TikTok, captioning her video, "Me taking a sick day from work just to end up on the same airplane as my manager."

    In the video, Grace is seen sitting on the flight with her hood up, clearly uncomfortable. She also shared a screenshot of text messages between her and her manager, who had taken a photo of himself with Grace visible a few seats behind him.

    Char Dham Yatra temporarily halted following IMD's heavy rain warning; check details

    The video, shared in June, quickly went viral, amassing over 30,000 views and numerous likes. Commenters empathized with Grace, imagining themselves in her shoes. "I'd cry like a baby and give my resignation letter," wrote one user. Another suggested an excuse: "Had to catch a flight to get the medicine she needed."

    Other users shared their own awkward work-related travel stories. One commented, "I thought it was bad when my manager phoned because I texted her I was sick. I had to answer the phone while at the airport with announcements like 'boarding at gate number...' in the background." Another joked, "I would throw myself off of the plane, not gonna lie."

    Some took a more lighthearted approach. "I wouldn't be mad as a manager because I'd do the same lol," declared one TikToker.

    According to Newsweek, Grace is a freelancer who splits her time between Bali, Indonesia, and Europe for her job. When she decided to travel back to Bali, she informed her manager that she had a doctor's appointment and called out of work. "Long story short, I was waiting in the [airport] line and then I saw a familiar face coming to me which called my name," she told the outlet.

    Kulgam encounter update: 4 terrorists eliminated, 2 soldiers killed

    Her manager, who also often stays in Bali, recognized her and sarcastically asked, "Oh, so this is the hospital?"

    Despite the initial shock, Grace and her manager ended up laughing about the situation. "We ended up talking all the way to the airplane and while we were inside, he took that picture and sent it to me," she said. The unexpected encounter turned into a humorous anecdote rather than a career-ending disaster.

