Kulgam encounter update: 4 terrorists eliminated, 2 soldiers killed

At least four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Modergam Village, Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday. During the operation, two soldiers also lost their lives. Officials reported that the security forces were carrying out a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village, located in the south Kashmir district, after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation escalated into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, a police official stated. The encounters occurred in the Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of the south Kashmir district.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Kashmir, V K Birdhi, who visited the scene of the ongoing encounter, briefed reporters that the operation is still in progress. While some terrorist bodies have been spotted, the situation remains fluid and the encounter has not yet been concluded. The IGP clarified that the encounter site is located in a remote area of the district, away from the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. He praised the tireless efforts of the J-K Police and security forces in tracking and neutralizing terrorist movements, hailing the killing of these terrorists as a significant achievement.



