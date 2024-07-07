Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kulgam encounter update: 4 terrorists eliminated, 2 soldiers killed

    In Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces conducted a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village following intelligence about terrorist presence. Four terrorists were killed, confirmed by officials who sighted their bodies.
     

    Kulgam encounter update: 4 terrorists eliminated, 2 soldiers killed anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 7, 2024, 9:03 AM IST

    At least four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Modergam Village, Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday. During the operation, two soldiers also lost their lives. Officials reported that the security forces were carrying out a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village, located in the south Kashmir district, after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

    The search operation escalated into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, a police official stated. The encounters occurred in the Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of the south Kashmir district.

    Officials stated that contact with terrorists was established during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area. So far, in the exchange of fire, four terrorists have been killed, and their bodies have been spotted, according to the officials.

    Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Kashmir, V K Birdhi, who visited the scene of the ongoing encounter, briefed reporters that the operation is still in progress. While some terrorist bodies have been spotted, the situation remains fluid and the encounter has not yet been concluded. The IGP clarified that the encounter site is located in a remote area of the district, away from the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. He praised the tireless efforts of the J-K Police and security forces in tracking and neutralizing terrorist movements, hailing the killing of these terrorists as a significant achievement.
     

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2024, 9:03 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    six-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Surat several dead injured anr

    At least 7 dead after six-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Surat

    DRDO unveils light battle tank 'Zorawar' for high-altitude areas, in collaboration with L&T gcw

    DRDO unveils light battle tank 'Zorawar' for high-altitude areas

    Prayagraj school principal pulled from chair, forced out of office; video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Prayagraj school principal pulled from chair, forced out of office; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Hathras Stampede Key accused Madhukar raised funds for Satsand political links arrested in Delhi SP vkp

    Hathras stampede probe: Key accused Madhukar worked as fundraiser for satsang, linked to political parties

    Rahul Gandhi claims Congress will defeat BJP in Gujarat as it did in Ayodhya; BJP slams 'Hindu hatred' (WATCH) snt

    Rahul Gandhi claims Congress will defeat BJP in Gujarat as it did in Ayodhya; BJP slams 'Hindu hatred' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    six-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Surat several dead injured anr

    At least 7 dead after six-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Surat

    MS Dhoni turns 43: Know cricketers' net worth, car and bike collection RKK

    MS Dhoni turns 43: Know cricketers' net worth, car and bike collection

    Football Euro 2024: Saka shines as England beat Switzerland on penalties to book semis spot, set to face Netherlands Snt

    Euro 2024: Saka shines as England beat Switzerland on penalties to book semis spot, set to face Netherlands

    Happy Rath Yatra 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages to send loved ones ATG

    Happy Rath Yatra 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages to send loved ones

    DRDO unveils light battle tank 'Zorawar' for high-altitude areas, in collaboration with L&T gcw

    DRDO unveils light battle tank 'Zorawar' for high-altitude areas

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon