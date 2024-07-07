Char Dham Yatra temporarily halted following IMD's heavy rain warning; check details

"Pilgrims should proceed further only when the weather is clear," Pandey said. This precautionary measure was aimed to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and prevent any untoward incidents during the Yatra.

Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to a heavy rain alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for July 7-8. The suspension was announced late Saturday by Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, who urged pilgrims to halt their journey and remain in their current locations for safety.

This development comes in response to the IMD's forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across all districts of Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday. He specifically advised pilgrims not to travel beyond Rishikesh until the weather conditions improve, citing concerns about potential landslides and other weather-related hazards.

"Pilgrims should proceed further only when the weather is clear," Pandey said. This precautionary measure was aimed to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and prevent any untoward incidents during the Yatra.

The IMD's alert has prompted the state government to take immediate action. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman, along with other officials associated with the Disaster Management Department, to maintain constant vigilance across all districts from the State Emergency Operations Center of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA).

Dhami stressed the need for swift and efficient response measures. "As soon as any information regarding a disaster reaches the State Emergency Operations Center and District Emergency Operations Center, immediate action should be taken," he said.

Every year, the Char Dham Yatra, which includes visits to the holy shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, attracts thousands of pilgrims. However, the region's susceptibility to heavy rainfall and landslides often poses significant risks.

