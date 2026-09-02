German Minister Carsten Schneider said India is a 'very important partner' and both democracies can work on climate adaptation, clean energy, and circular economy to make their economies more resilient and ensure secure lives for their people.

German Federal Minister for Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety Carsten Schneider on Wednesday said India and Germany share a “very close partnership” and can work together on climate adaptation, clean energy, circular economy and sustainable resource use to make their economies more resilient.

Addressing an event following the fourth Indo-German Environment Forum in New Delhi, Schneider said his visit to India had strengthened his understanding of the country and underlined the importance of the bilateral partnership. “India is a very important partner for Germany,” Schneider said, adding that he deliberately chose to stay in Delhi throughout the Environment Forum to engage with people and gain a better understanding of India.

Shared Goals and Key Cooperation Areas

Highlighting common ground between the two countries despite their different circumstances, the German Minister said, “We are both democracies with strong economies” and share the objective of ensuring that their populations can lead “good and secure lives” in the future.

Schneider identified efficient use of resources, circular economy, clean energy based on solar and wind power, climate adaptation and protection of natural ecosystems as key areas for cooperation between India and Germany. “It makes us more resilient to crises and leads to greater economic success,” he said.

The German Minister also pointed to the growing impact of climate change in Germany, including heatwaves, drought and water scarcity, saying discussions with Indian partners provided valuable perspectives in an international context.

He said the fourth Indo-German Environment Forum had helped strengthen mutual understanding and resulted in agreements that would provide a “solid foundation” for continued cooperation on environmental issues and upcoming multilateral negotiations.

Focus on Forests and Sustainable Agriculture

Schneider also highlighted cooperation between the two countries on sustainable agriculture and forest conservation, saying Germany supported India through its International Climate Initiative. “Forests are essential for human life. They mitigate climate change and provide habitats for plants and animals. They act as water reservoirs and are an important economic factor,” he said.

He said protecting existing forests, restoring degraded forests and making them resilient to climate change was a major undertaking for countries across the world.

A Minister's Impressions

The German Minister, who was on his first visit to India, also spoke about his impressions of the country, including his visit to Sariska National Park and experiences in Delhi. “I’m taking home many impressions and insights,” Schneider said, expressing gratitude to the German Embassy and Indian partners for organising the Environment Forum.

The minister’s remarks come as India and Germany seek to deepen cooperation on climate action, sustainable development, renewable energy and environmental protection, alongside their broader strategic partnership. (ANI)