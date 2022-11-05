'With talented, driven people, India will undoubtedly..': Russia's Vladimir Putin showers praise

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, hailed India for its immense potential on November 4 in honour of Russia's Unity Day. With over 1.5 billion people, India has enormous potential, according to Putin. 
     

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded Indians, calling them 'talented' and 'driven.' According to a Reuters translation of Putin's speech on Friday, India has much potential and will achieve outstanding results in terms of development.

    On November 4, the country of Russia observed its Unity Day. Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded India for its tremendous potential. According to Putin's address, translated from his original Russian, "There is no question that India will achieve exceptional results in development, and over one and a half billion people: now that's potential," he said.

    The Russian President discussed colonialism in Africa, India's potential, and Russia's 'unique civilisation and culture.' During a speech about Russian and global history, Putin claimed that Western empires had robbed Africa.

    "Former colonial countries' wealth is largely the result of Africa's robbery. This is known. Yes, and European researchers are open about it. That's the way it is. They say it was built on the grief and suffering of African peoples to a significant extent; I'm not saying entirely, no, but to a significant extent, the prosperity of the colonial powers (it was built that way). This is a self-evident fact. Robbery and, of course, the slave trade," added Putin.

    Russia, according to Putin, is a 'multinational state' and a 'multi-confessional state' with a 'unique civilisation and culture.' Following the Reuters translation, he also noted that the nation shares a religious bond with Europe and contributes much to its culture.

    According to him, Russia became a significant power by developing into a multinational and multireligious state. And it's here that it distinguishes itself. It truly is a one-of-a-kind civilisation and culture.
     

    Also read: Is Vladimir Putin sick? Expert notices ‘black hands’: Report

    Also read: Russia rains missiles on Ukraine in 'response' to Crimean Bridge blast

    Also read: Russia to formally annex four more areas of Ukraine after 'sham' referendum

