    Russia rains missiles on Ukraine in 'response' to Crimean Bridge blast

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    The Russian onslaught comes two days after a blast damaged the strategic Crimean Bridge, for which Kyiv has claimed responsibility. Putin warned of a firm response to further attempts to conduct terrorist attacks on Russia's soil.

    Russia unleashed its lethal firepower on Ukraine on Monday, firing around 80 missiles at key targets. This is one of the most significant assaults carried out by Moscow since the beginning of its invasion in February this year.

    Chairing a meeting of Russia’s National Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that his troops had executed strikes using long-range precision missiles on Ukraine's military, energy and communication infrastructure. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal confirmed that at least 11 key establishments were damaged in the missile strikes.

    At the same time, the Ukrainian forces claimed to have neutralized 41 of the 80 missiles fired at Ukrainian cities. Local media reported multiple deaths. In Kyiv, missiles struck the block where Ukraine's Parliament and other major landmarks are located. The 101 Tower office centre, where South Korean electronics giant Samsung has an office and a Research and Development Centre, was also targeted in Kyiv. The company later informed that its employees were safe as they had moved to bomb shelters when the missile struck.

    Citing the shelling of Donbass and targeted assassinations of Russia's public figures, Putin compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to international terrorist groups and that a response was necessary for the crimes being committed by the 'Kyiv regime'.

    However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rubbished Putin's claims. While terming Putin's stance that Moscow was provoked as nonsense, Kuleba said that Russia had been targetting Ukraine with missiles even before the bridge was attacked.

    Calling Putin desperate after his battlefield defeats, Kuleba claimed that the Russian President was not using missile terror to try to change the course of the war in his favour.

    Zelensky, meanwhile, claimed that Russians used Iran-built drones. Among the targeted cities include Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Ternopil and Kropyvnytskyi.

    He said, "Today, the world saw the true face of a terrorist state that covers its bloody essence with talks about peace, and responds to all offers of peace with missile strikes. The liberation of Ukraine is the only foundation of security for Ukrainians. We are only getting stronger with every missile strike. As long as we have such people, such a nation, we are indomitable."

    The Russian offensive drew global condemnation. Ireland's Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, said: "What Russia has done today in Ukraine, against people in rush hour traffic and against critical infrastructure, is wickedly disgraceful."

    European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "Shocked and appalled by the vicious attacks on Ukrainian cities. Putin's Russia has again shown the world what it stands for: brutality and terror. I know that Ukrainians will stay strong. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with all the means we have."

