    Is Vladimir Putin sick? Expert notices ‘black hands’: Report

    Vladimir Putin's health has been in focus after he ordered Russian army to invade Ukraine, a decision that has been slammed by the West. Putin's health is in renewed focus after photos showing strange marks and colour appeared online, according to a report in UK-based Express.

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    Russia’s President Vladimir Putin may not be in good health as photos on the internet showed strange marks and colour, according to reports.  The photographs, according to several experts, revealed an intravenous (IV) track mark. Putin's health might not be good, according to retired British army commander and House of Lords member Richard Danatt, according to a story in the UK newspaper Express.

    According to reports, Lord Dannatt stated that "observers are now observing that his hands are looking rather black on top, which is a symptom of injections going in when other portions of the body can't accept injections."

    It's intriguing to take note of that and to see whether he really is as healthy and fit as he would want to appear. It's an intriguing region to monitor," he added.

    Also Read | Saudi Arabia warns of Iran attack in 48 hours; US and allies on elevated threat status

    The photos come amid a US intelligence report, which claimed that Putin may be suffering from an “advanced form of cancer" a few months ago.  The assessment said that the Russian President had escaped an attempted murder in March of this year.

    Vladimir Putin turned 70 this month, and now that he is facing the largest threat to his leadership due to Russia's significant losses in the Ukraine and the consequent escalation of tensions with the West to their highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

    Putin allegedly has Parkinson's disease and pancreatic cancer, according to a recent revelation in the Mirror that used Kremlin espionage files. According to the report, there have long been rumours that the Russian president is in terrible health and is being closely watched by a medical staff.

    Also Read | Why Chinese protesting COVID lockdowns are singing Bappi Lahiri's 'Jimmy, Jimmy...'

    According to the report, Putin's inner circle is concerned about his "thinness and recurrent cough." It went on to say that he lost 18 pounds in recent months and the deteriorating health is becoming noticeable and will be seen by the elites in Russia.

    Ever since Putin ordered his military forces to invade Ukraine on February 24, rumours have been swirling about the state of his health. Earlier in May, a leaked recording of a Kremlin-linked oligarch suggested that Putin might be seriously ill with blood cancer.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
