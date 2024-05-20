Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to take charge as Iran's new interim president?

    Mohammad Mokhber, born on September 1, 1955, is now Iran's interim president following the tragic death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. As a trusted figure close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Mokhber previously served as Iran's first vice president, appointed in 2021 after Raisi's election.
     

    First Published May 20, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    Mohammad Mokhber, 68, has been appointed as Iran's interim president following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. As Iran's first vice president, Mokhber now leads a three-person council tasked with organizing a new presidential election within 50 days.

    Who is Mohammad Mokhber?

    Born on September 1, 1955, Mohammad Mokhber is considered close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who holds ultimate authority in Iran. Mokhber was appointed as first vice president in 2021 following Ebrahim Raisi's election as president. In October, Mokhber was part of an Iranian delegation that visited Moscow. During this visit, agreements were made to supply surface-to-surface missiles and additional drones to Russia's military. The delegation included senior officials from Iran's Revolutionary Guards and the Supreme National Security Council.

    Before assuming the position of vice president, Mokhber served as the head of Setad, an investment fund associated with the supreme leader. In 2010, the European Union sanctioned Mokhber for alleged involvement in nuclear and ballistic missile activities; however, he was removed from the list two years later. In 2013, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Setad and 37 companies under its oversight.

    Ebrahim Raisi's death:

    In a tragic incident, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died when their helicopter crashed as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, Reuters reported citing Iranian official on Monday. 

    The chopper crashed in Jolfa in the mountainous northwestern region of the country on Sunday. The incident happened as Raisi and others were travelling back from their visit to Iran's border with Azerbaijan.

    A total of nine people were aboard the helicopter, including Raisi, Abdollahian, three Iranian officials, an imam and flight and security team members, CNN reported, citing Iranian media. One of the three officials was the Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 2:39 PM IST
