How to save more money from your salary with THESE steps?

Learn practical tips to save more money from your salary. Discover smart budgeting hacks and strategies to build your savings without compromising your lifestyle.

 

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 4:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

We work hard all month to earn our salary, but it often disappears before the month ends. It's hard to track where it all goes, making saving difficult. Experts suggest changes to reduce spending and increase savings.

To save from your salary, follow the 50/30/20 rule: 50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings. A survey revealed that higher earners tend to spend more, escalating their lifestyle and expenses, potentially leading to financial trouble. Hence, saving is crucial.

1. Budgeting:

Creating a budget is vital for saving. Track your income and expenses, including rent, bills, debts, groceries, entertainment, and other family costs. Allocate funds based on your salary and identify areas to reduce spending. A well-managed budget helps control expenses and save money.

2. Careful Borrowing:

Debt is common, but borrowing beyond your means leads to financial stress. Limit loans to essential needs like medical, education, or emergencies. Ensure the loan amount doesn't exceed a reasonable percentage of your salary. Be mindful of repayments and avoid new debts.

3. Track expenses

Track your daily expenses to understand where your money goes. By the end of the month, you'll see areas of overspending. Cut back on unnecessary expenses. Prioritize saving by allocating funds for it before spending. Having RD or SIP accounts is beneficial. Focus on saving and reduce the urge to spend on non-essentials.

