Massive drugs bust: Over 500 kg of narcotics seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat's coast

It is reportedly said that the boat was detected near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), which marks the division between international and Indian waters. After being flagged, the vessel was escorted to Porbandar for further inspection.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 3:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

In a major drugs bust, an Iranian boat carrying over 500 kg of drugs was intercepted off the coast of Gujarat's Porbandar after an overnight operation at sea. The joint effort by Gujarat's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) led to the significant seizure, with authorities detaining those aboard for questioning.

The authorities are now investigating the origin and destination of the large consignment, as well as whether it had any connection to Pakistan. Reports have linked Pakistan to the illegal narcotics trade, alleging that drug shipments are used to fund terror activities.

In addition, officials are conducting extensive searches for other vessels that may be involved in similar smuggling operations. There are also ongoing efforts to monitor the sea routes for narcotics trafficking, as authorities ramp up security in the region.

This bust follows a significant drug haul in Gujarat just three weeks ago, when narcotics worth over Rs 250 crore were seized from the Avsar Enterprise in Ankleshwar, Bharuch district.

A similar operation in the past uncovered drugs valued at Rs 5,000 crore from Aavkar Drugs Limited in Ankleshwar, highlighting the growing threat of narcotics smuggling in the state.

