    Who is Aruna Miller, first Indian-American to hold office of LG in Maryland

    Aruna Miller graduated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology with a degree in civil engineering in 1989 and worked for 25 years at the local Department of Transportation in Montgomery County.
     

    Who is Aruna Miller, first Indian-American to hold office of LG in Maryland - adt
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 9:34 AM IST

    Aruna Miller, an Indian-American, became the first immigrant to hold the position of Lieutenant Governor in Maryland on Wednesday, according to reports, as millions of Americans cast their ballots in crucial contests for governor, secretary of state, and other positions down the ballot.

    Aruna Miller (58), a Democrat, was born in Hyderabad and moved to America when she was seven. She became a US citizen in 2000 and served on the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Appropriations Committee for four years. Following the report, she worked on issues including paid family leave, transportation policy, domestic violence, and STEM education.

    In 1989, Miller graduated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology with a degree in civil engineering and worked for 25 years at the local Department of Transportation in Montgomery County.

    She lives in the 6th Congressional District with her husband, David and mother, Hema. Aruna and David have three adult daughters, Meena, Chloe, and Sasha.

    Miller was a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from 2010 to 2018. She ran for Congress in Maryland's 6th Congressional District in 2018, finishing second out of eight candidates.

    "There's nowhere I'd rather be than among voters! Our community has pushed us to be our best selves this campaign, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am for your dedication and support," she tweeted on Wednesday morning as midterm election voting began.

     

    Political experts predict that Indian Americans will have a 100 per cent strike rate in the House of Representatives. According to experts, the four incumbents, Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Pramila Jayapal, will likely be re-elected. All four belong to the Democratic Party.

