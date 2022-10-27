Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Robert Solis, convicted for killing Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal, sentenced to death

    The verdict was handed down by the jury, a panel made up of citizens. Solis showed no emotion as the sentence was read on Wednesday. Jurors deliberated for just 35 minutes before recommending the death penalty in the punishment phase of the trial.

    Robert Solis, convicted for killing Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal, sentenced to death AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

    Robert Solis, the man convicted of murdering Sandeep Dhaliwal, the first turbaned Indian-American Sikh police officer in the US state of Texas while making a traffic stop in 2019, has been sentenced to death, according to a police official.

    The verdict was handed down by the jury, a panel made up of citizens. Solis showed no emotion as the sentence was read on Wednesday. Jurors deliberated for just 35 minutes before recommending the death penalty in the punishment phase of the trial.

    They deliberated for 25 minutes in the guilt phase. "Verdict is in: Jurors sentence Robert Solis to death. We are extremely grateful that justice has been served," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

    Also read: No side should use...: Rajnath Singh to Russian counterpart over Ukraine's 'dirty bomb' threat

    Solis, 50, was convicted by the jury of the Harris County Criminal Court in Houston of the capital murder of 42-year-old Dhaliwal, a 10-year-veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

    Dhaliwal made national headlines when he was allowed to grow a beard and wear a turban on the job. He was gunned down in an ambush-style shooting while conducting a routine mid-day traffic stop in northwest Houston on September 27, 2019.

    Authorities said Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind after he had stopped Solis in a residential neighbourhood and was walking back to his patrol car.

    Also read: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; check details

    "...Basically just shot him in a very ruthless, cold-blooded way," said Sheriff Gonzalez in 2019.

    Jurors saw multiple angles of the shooting and heard from 65 prosecution witnesses, who testified about a criminal history that goes back more than 30 years.

    During the trial, Solis testified in his own defense and told jurors he had accidentally shot Dhaliwal. But prosecutors argued Solis deliberately shot Dhaliwal because he didn't want to go back to jail.

    At the time of the traffic stop, Solis had a warrant for violating parole. During his closing argument, his last chance to address jurors, Solis merely said, "The only thing I have to say is that it's your decision to make. My life is in your hands," KTRK-TV Houston reported.

    Also read: Amou Haji, 'world's dirtiest man', dies at 94; he had his first wash few months ago

    Solis asked for several delays during the trial. He told the judge he was sick, and also said he had not been given proper time to prepare. His behaviour throughout the trial stands in direct contrast to the life and legacy of Dhaliwal, who leaves behind a wife and three children.

    "Anybody I talked to, they say, 'I wish we had a Dhaliwal at this time. How many people get justice today? How many families?" Dhaliwal's older sister, Harpreet Rai was quoted as saying in the report.

    "We should all aspire to be a Dhaliwal. He left such a legacy. He was a humanitarian and he helped so many beyond his work," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

    Just moments after Solis received the death sentence, a teenager gave a victim's impact statement, speaking directly to Solis.

    Dhaliwal worked with United Sikhs, a global humanitarian relief and advocacy nonprofit, to help organise the donation of truckloads of supplies for first responders after Hurricane Harvey.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No side should resort...: Rajnath Singh to Russian counterpart over Ukraine's 'dirty bomb' threat - adt

    No side should use...: Rajnath Singh to Russian counterpart over Ukraine's 'dirty bomb' threat

    US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; check details AJR

    US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; check details

    Amou Haji world s dirtiest man dies at 94 he had his first wash few months ago gcw

    Amou Haji, 'world's dirtiest man', dies at 94; he had his first wash few months ago

    UK PM Rishi Sunak wears sacred Hindu Kalawa before his first speech at Downing Street gcw

    UK PM Rishi Sunak wears sacred Hindu 'Kalawa' before his first speech at Downing Street

    Woman claims LOreal hair straightening products caused uterine cancer: See details AJR

    Woman claims L'Oréal hair straightening products caused uterine cancer: See details

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo sends powerful message ahead of Man United's Europa League clash against Sheriff snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo sends powerful message ahead of Man United's Europa League clash against Sheriff

    Caught On Camera: Filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra runs over wife with car after being seen with another woman RBA

    Caught On Camera: Filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra runs over wife with car after being seen with another woman

    football uefa champions league 2022-23 It is a shame, but you cannot blame the players or the coach - Joan Laporta on Barcelona UCL exit-ayh

    'It's a shame, but you can't blame the players or the coach' - Laporta on Barcelona's UCL exit

    When is Chhath puja in 2022? Know all about the correct dates for 4 days from Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya RBA

    When is Chhath puja in 2022? Know all about the correct dates for 4 days from Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya

    Delhi BJP workers stage protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of his visit to Ghazipur landfill site AJR

    Delhi BJP workers stage protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of his visit to Ghazipur landfill site

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon