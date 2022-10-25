Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joe Biden hosts largest Diwali celebration at White House with 200 Indian-Americans in attendance

    US President Joe Biden hosted the largest Diwali reception at the White House. The reception was attended by nearly 200 eminent Indian Americans. Since the White House began honouring the holiday during the George W. Bush administration, it was the largest event it has ever had.

    Joe Biden hosts largest Diwali celebration at White House with 200 Indian Americans in attendance gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

    A Diwali celebration was held at the White House on Monday by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. On occasion, Vice President Kamala Harris was also present.

    There were over 200 prominent Indian Americans present at the event. Since the White House began honouring the holiday during the George W. Bush administration, it was the largest event it has ever had.

    "The festival of Diwali serves as a reminder that everyone of us has the ability to banish darkness and enlighten the world. Today's celebration of this wonderful event at the White House was a pleasure for me ", the president wrote in a tweet.

    Also Read | 'Proud of him': Narayana Murthy's first comments on his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister

    Biden praised the remarkable South Asian community in America for its tenacity, hope, and empathetic nature. Additionally, Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, hailed the Asian American community for "helping us illuminate our way ahead."

    Also speaking from the White House on the occasion of Diwali celebrations was US vice president Kamala Harris. "The White House is the people's house," she declared. She further said, "Our president and first lady have created a space here where every American may honour their traditions and heritage."

    The reception was held in the East Room, a location where various significant geopolitical events have taken place, including the signing of the nuclear agreement and the joint news conference held in November 2008 by then-US President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

    Also Read | Obviously overpaying but excited: Elon Musk on $44 billion Twitter deal

    During the reception, the dance group The Sa Dance Company and sitarist Rishab Sharma gave thrilling performances. Diwali is an auspicious festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Spectacular lights, firecrackers, irresistible traditional sweets and exchanging gifts mark the festival.

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan court rejects former PM Imran Khan's plea against EC's disqualification decision AJR

    Pakistan court rejects former PM Imran Khan's plea against EC's disqualification decision

    Climate activists throw mashed potatoes on Monet Les Meules painting in Germany watch gcw

    Climate activists throw mashed potatoes on Monet’s Les Meules painting in Germany | Watch

    Pakistan mulling new loan from China to repay bilateral debt; asks Beijing to rollover USD 6.3 billion debt

    Pakistan mulling new loan from China to repay bilateral debt; asks Beijing to rollover $6.3 billion debt

    China Communist Party top body has no women members for first time in 25 years gcw

    China's Communist Party's top body has no women members for first time in 25 years

    German Ambassador Ackermann praises PM Modi todays era is not of war message says it resonated in Europe gcw

    German envoy Ackermann praises Modi's 'today's era is not of war' message, says it resonated in Europe

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH) drb

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH)

    Tim Paine accuses South Africa of engaging in ball-tampering after infamous Cape Town Test-ayh

    Tim Paine accuses South Africa of engaging in ball-tampering after 'infamous' Cape Town Test

    Malaika Arora oozes hotness at Sonam Kapoor Diwali party drb

    Malaika Arora oozes hotness at Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party

    'Proud of him': Narayana Murthy's first comments on his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister AJR

    'Proud of him': Narayana Murthy's first comments on his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister

    Coimbatore car blast case: Police make breakthrough, five arrested

    Coimbatore car blast case: Police make breakthrough, five arrested

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon