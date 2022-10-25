Joe Biden hosts largest Diwali celebration at White House with 200 Indian-Americans in attendance

US President Joe Biden hosted the largest Diwali reception at the White House. The reception was attended by nearly 200 eminent Indian Americans. Since the White House began honouring the holiday during the George W. Bush administration, it was the largest event it has ever had.

A Diwali celebration was held at the White House on Monday by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. On occasion, Vice President Kamala Harris was also present.

"The festival of Diwali serves as a reminder that everyone of us has the ability to banish darkness and enlighten the world. Today's celebration of this wonderful event at the White House was a pleasure for me ", the president wrote in a tweet.

Biden praised the remarkable South Asian community in America for its tenacity, hope, and empathetic nature. Additionally, Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, hailed the Asian American community for "helping us illuminate our way ahead."

Also speaking from the White House on the occasion of Diwali celebrations was US vice president Kamala Harris. "The White House is the people's house," she declared. She further said, "Our president and first lady have created a space here where every American may honour their traditions and heritage."

The reception was held in the East Room, a location where various significant geopolitical events have taken place, including the signing of the nuclear agreement and the joint news conference held in November 2008 by then-US President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

During the reception, the dance group The Sa Dance Company and sitarist Rishab Sharma gave thrilling performances. Diwali is an auspicious festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Spectacular lights, firecrackers, irresistible traditional sweets and exchanging gifts mark the festival.