Wheat, sugar and pasta: Russia's 27 tonne humanitarian aid to Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Russia has taken proactive steps to alleviate the suffering of civilians by sending a substantial 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid. Moscow's emergency situations ministry orchestrated this crucial endeavor, ensuring that the aid reaches its destination via Egypt.

A dedicated aircraft, departing from the Ramenskoye airport near Moscow, has embarked on its mission to transport this vital aid to El-Arish in Egypt. In collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent, Russia's humanitarian assistance will then be facilitated for onward delivery to the Gaza Strip. The aid package includes essential provisions such as wheat, sugar, rice, and pasta.

In the wake of this significant gesture, US President Joe Biden also unveiled a pivotal deal aimed at addressing the dire humanitarian needs in Gaza. The region has witnessed the displacement of approximately one million people due to relentless Israeli air strikes. Following intensive diplomatic efforts, which included face-to-face discussions in Israel and extensive telephone diplomacy with Egypt, Biden announced a breakthrough agreement.

This agreement enables a limited number of humanitarian aid trucks to access Gaza through the Rafah crossing, marking a significant step towards providing much-needed relief to the affected population.

