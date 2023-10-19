Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wheat, sugar and pasta: Russia's 27 tonne humanitarian aid to Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

    In collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent, Russia's humanitarian assistance will then be facilitated for onward delivery to the Gaza Strip. The aid package includes essential provisions such as wheat, sugar, rice, and pasta.

    Wheat sugar and pasta: Russia's 27 tonne humanitarian aid to Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Russia has taken proactive steps to alleviate the suffering of civilians by sending a substantial 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid. Moscow's emergency situations ministry orchestrated this crucial endeavor, ensuring that the aid reaches its destination via Egypt.

    A dedicated aircraft, departing from the Ramenskoye airport near Moscow, has embarked on its mission to transport this vital aid to El-Arish in Egypt. In collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent, Russia's humanitarian assistance will then be facilitated for onward delivery to the Gaza Strip. The aid package includes essential provisions such as wheat, sugar, rice, and pasta.

    Israel-Palestine war: Protesters take over US Capitol, demand ceasefire in Gaza; 300 arrested (WATCH)

    In the wake of this significant gesture, US President Joe Biden also unveiled a pivotal deal aimed at addressing the dire humanitarian needs in Gaza. The region has witnessed the displacement of approximately one million people due to relentless Israeli air strikes. Following intensive diplomatic efforts, which included face-to-face discussions in Israel and extensive telephone diplomacy with Egypt, Biden announced a breakthrough agreement.

    This agreement enables a limited number of humanitarian aid trucks to access Gaza through the Rafah crossing, marking a significant step towards providing much-needed relief to the affected population.

    Viral photo: Biden hugs Israeli woman who tricked Hamas operatives with cookies, coffee

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International media fell for Hamas trap Israel slams fake news galore after Gaza hospital attack WATCH AJR

    'International media fell for Hamas' trap': Israel slams fake news galore after Gaza hospital attack (WATCH)

    Best in the world UK vlogger praises Mumbai Police after he recovers lost iPhone netizens react watch gcw

    'Best in the world': UK vlogger praises Mumbai Police after he recovers lost iPhone; netizens react (WATCH)

    Israel Palestine war: After US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Tel Aviv AJR

    'UK and I stand with Israel': PM Rishi Sunak's first words after arriving in Tel Aviv (WATCH)

    Viral photo Joe Biden hugs Israeli woman who tricked Hamas operatives with cookies coffee gcw

    Viral photo: Biden hugs Israeli woman who tricked Hamas operatives with cookies, coffee

    Resign or Die: First Sikh mayor in United States is facing death threats

    Resign or Die: First Sikh mayor in United States facing death threats

    Recent Stories

    Apple to Orange 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing radiant skin gcw eai

    Apple to Orange: 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing, radiant skin

    HOT PHOTOS Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics RBA

    (HOT PHOTOS) Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon