    Israel-Palestine war: Protesters take over US Capitol, demand ceasefire in Gaza; 300 arrested (WATCH)

    Similar demonstrations occurred in many parts of the world, where thousands rallied to protest the deaths of hundreds in the Gaza hospital strike. While the UAE and Bahrain criticized Israel for its role in the strike, the Israeli army later claimed to have "evidence" that Hamas militants were responsible.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    A significant gathering of pro-Palestinian protesters filled the Cannon Rotunda inside the US Capitol in Washington DC on Wednesday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This unprecedented demonstration resulted in the arrest of nearly 300 protesters.

    Access to the Capitol complex was limited due to the disruption caused by demonstrators advocating for a ceasefire. Among the protesters were individuals from various groups who chanted "ceasefire now." Notably, members of Jewish organizations were also present, carrying placards with messages like "ceasefire" and "Jews say, ceasefire now."

    'Egypt has agreed to open Rafah crossing to allow aid trucks into Gaza': US President Joe Biden

    As the protests unfolded, a Capitol Hill staffer informed a news agency that the police recommended the use of underground tunnels instead of the main entrance and exit doors. Subsequently, the House sergeant-at-arms issued a memo to congressional offices, notifying them of the restricted visitor access through a single door to control the campus's entry.

    Preemptive measures were taken to secure the Capitol building in anticipation of the demonstration. Several barriers made of bike-rack fencing were erected around the Capitol on Tuesday night. These protests came in the wake of a tragic incident in which more than 500 Palestinians lost their lives in an explosion at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza. Israeli and Palestinian officials held each other responsible for the incident.

    The US Capitol Police (USCP) clarified that demonstrations inside congressional buildings are not permitted. Throughout the afternoon, the USCP worked to clear the protesters from the building, leading to multiple arrests.

    Explained: How Israel-Hamas conflict could give Russia's Putin more money to fund war in Ukraine

    This large-scale demonstration follows a similar event at the White House earlier in the week, which also resulted in the arrests of dozens of protesters. These demonstrators collectively grieve the thousands of Israeli and Palestinian lives lost since the war's commencement on October 7.

    The situation at the Capitol complex has since been brought under control, with authorities confirming that the rotunda is clear of illegal protesters and that the USCP is processing the arrests.

    Health officials said that the Hamas assault on Israel has led to at least 1,400 casualties, with over 199 people being taken as hostages in Gaza. In response, Israel launched airstrikes that have tragically claimed the lives of 3,478 people.

    'I'm horrified': Malala Yousafzai condemns Gaza hospital attack; donates Rs 2.5 crore for Palestinians (WATCH)

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
