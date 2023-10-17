Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'We have atom bombs...' Pakistan lawmaker's threat to erase Israel from world map goes viral (WATCH)

    In an undated video, which has gone viral on X, the lawmaker urged the Prime Minister of Pakistan to send a stern warning to Israel, expressing concerns about the ongoing atrocities in Palestine and calling for an end to the occupation in Gaza.

    We have atom bombs Pakistan lawmaker's threat to erase Israel from world map goes viral WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a Pakistani woman lawmaker recently made a strong statement about Pakistan's nuclear capabilities and their commitment to protecting Muslims and the nation. In an undated video, which has gone viral on X, the lawmaker urged the Prime Minister of Pakistan to send a stern warning to Israel, expressing concerns about the ongoing atrocities in Palestine and calling for an end to the occupation in Gaza.

    Also read: Hamas releases hostage video: Israeli woman abducted being nursed; IDF dubs it fake humane portrayal (WATCH)

    "Pakistan is an atomic power. These atom bombs have not been kept to show but to protect Muslims and Pakistan. I urge the Prime Minister of Pakistan to warn Israel to end the atrocities on Palestine and their capture or else we will erase Israel from the map of the world," said the woman lawmaker said in the viral video.

    This viral video comes after former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Captain Safdar has asked the people in the country to get ready for the Jihad and back the Muslims in Palestine. 

    Speaking at a pro-Palestine rally in Peshawar, Safdar warned, "Pakistan's atom bomb is not only for this country but for all Muslims."

    Safdar further asked the crowd to "get ready for Jihad". "Today, people in Palestine are looking at you...tell the Muslims of Gaza that we are with you. The Muslims of Gaza, we are with you. We are with oppressed Palestinians."

    Also read: Israel-Palestine war: 'At Hamas gunpoint for hours...' Kerala nurses recall ordeal

    On Sunday, former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Israel's war against Hamas. He said the bombing in Gaza must stop immediately. "We appeal to the OIC nations to provide food and medicines to Palestinians urgently. We all support an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital."

    Israel is engaged in a conflict with Gaza, which is controlled by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas. The conflict escalated following a significant attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, resulting in the loss of more than 1,300 lives. In response to this attack, Israel has initiated airstrikes in Gaza.

    The geopolitical landscape in the Middle East is complex and sensitive, with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at its core. The region has been marked by decades of tensions and violence, resulting in significant loss of life and suffering, primarily on the Palestinian side.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hamas releases hostage video: Israeli woman abducted being nursed; IDF dubs it fake humane portrayal (WATCH) snt

    Hamas releases hostage video: Israeli woman abducted being nursed; IDF dubs it fake humane portrayal (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine war: 'At Hamas gunpoint for hours...' Kerala nurses recall ordeal anr

    Israel-Palestine war: 'At Hamas gunpoint for hours...' Kerala nurses recall ordeal

    Israel Hamas War IDF blows up Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

    Israel-Hamas War: IDF blows up Hezbollah targets in Lebanon (WATCH)

    Brussels gun rampage: Alleged videos of attacker claiming to be from ISIS goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Brussels gun rampage: Alleged videos of attacker claiming to be from ISIS goes viral (WATCH)

    Israel cutting-edge 'Sa'ar 6' missile ships unleash precision attacks on Hamas targets (WATCH) snt

    Israel's cutting-edge 'Sa'ar 6' missile ships unleash precision attacks on Hamas targets (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    CJI Chandrachud on Same Sex Marriage Right to enter into union cannot be restricted on basis of sexual orientation gcw

    CJI on same-sex marriage: Right to enter into union cannot be restricted on basis of sexual orientation

    Same sex marriage SC strikes down CARA regulations, open adoption to queer and unmarried couples AJR

    Same-sex marriage: SC strikes down CARA regulations, open adoption to queer and unmarried couples

    Selena Gomez attacked by netizens for 'spiteful' comments on video trashing ex Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin vma

    Selena Gomez attacked by netizens for 'spiteful' comments on video trashing ex Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

    Kerala gold rate today 17 october 2023 updates anr

    Kerala gold rate today: Prices dip below Rs 44,000; Check details

    Countries where same sex marriage is legalised gcw

    Countries where same-sex marriage is legalised

    Recent Videos

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon