'We have atom bombs...' Pakistan lawmaker's threat to erase Israel from world map goes viral (WATCH)

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a Pakistani woman lawmaker recently made a strong statement about Pakistan's nuclear capabilities and their commitment to protecting Muslims and the nation. In an undated video, which has gone viral on X, the lawmaker urged the Prime Minister of Pakistan to send a stern warning to Israel, expressing concerns about the ongoing atrocities in Palestine and calling for an end to the occupation in Gaza.

"Pakistan is an atomic power. These atom bombs have not been kept to show but to protect Muslims and Pakistan. I urge the Prime Minister of Pakistan to warn Israel to end the atrocities on Palestine and their capture or else we will erase Israel from the map of the world," said the woman lawmaker said in the viral video.

This viral video comes after former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Captain Safdar has asked the people in the country to get ready for the Jihad and back the Muslims in Palestine.

Speaking at a pro-Palestine rally in Peshawar, Safdar warned, "Pakistan's atom bomb is not only for this country but for all Muslims."

Safdar further asked the crowd to "get ready for Jihad". "Today, people in Palestine are looking at you...tell the Muslims of Gaza that we are with you. The Muslims of Gaza, we are with you. We are with oppressed Palestinians."

On Sunday, former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Israel's war against Hamas. He said the bombing in Gaza must stop immediately. "We appeal to the OIC nations to provide food and medicines to Palestinians urgently. We all support an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital."

Israel is engaged in a conflict with Gaza, which is controlled by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas. The conflict escalated following a significant attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, resulting in the loss of more than 1,300 lives. In response to this attack, Israel has initiated airstrikes in Gaza.

The geopolitical landscape in the Middle East is complex and sensitive, with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at its core. The region has been marked by decades of tensions and violence, resulting in significant loss of life and suffering, primarily on the Palestinian side.