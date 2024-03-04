Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Water Apocalypse Imminent: This city teeters on the brink of drying up within a limited time

    In a race against time, Mexico City faces an impending water crisis, with experts warning that dwindling reserves could leave the city parched within a limited time, sparking concerns about a looming water apocalypse.

    One of the most populated urban cities in the Americas is set to go dry after a massive water shortage. So much so that the Authorities have imposed restrictions on the amount of water that can be extracted from the reservoir which is the backbone in the city for water.

    Mexico City which is the capital of Mexico houses a 22 million population that has been significantly putting pressure on not only water resources but also other vital resources from nature. The water crisis in Mexico City has also stemmed due to challenging climatic conditions.

    The city has been at the forefront of the La Nina effect that exacerbates droughts and El Nino that disrupts regular rainy seasons, leaving Mexico City’s water resources constantly under pressure. The urban expansion has also contributed to the once-rich region where wetlands and natural landscapes have now been replaced with concrete and asphalt.

    The city is experiencing grave challenges in the summer months and the situation is expected to get worse as the rainfall is expected to begin in the fourth months in the region. Experts have raised alarms that the Mexican capital is fastly moving towards a potential day zero scenario.

    This is when the water levels in the city will be unable to meet the daily needs of the population. Lack of water would bring a potential water apocalypse that could sweep the local population with unprecedented crisis as water is one of the most vital resources for daily operations across all backgrounds.

