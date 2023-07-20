Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Nigerian man attempts 7-day non-stop crying World Record, temporarily loses sight

    A man's extraordinary attempt to break the world record by crying non-stop for 7 days, leading to temporary blindness, captures attention and showcases the pursuit of unique achievements in Nigeria.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    Across the world, individuals go to extraordinary lengths to etch their names in record books, attempting bizarre feats to achieve recognition. In Nigeria, one man took an unusual path, aiming to break the Guinness World Record for continuous crying by shedding tears for seven days straight.

    According to BBC, Tembu Ebere pushed himself to the limit, crying nonstop for a whole week in a tear-shedding world record attempt. However, his intense endeavor came at a cost as he experienced vision impairment, headaches, a swollen face, and puffy eyes. Tragically, he even endured partial blindness for 45 minutes. Although Ebere did not apply for Guinness World Records, his determination to accomplish the feat was evident.

    ​”I had to restrategize and reduce my wailing,” Ebere told BBC, adding that he was determined to complete his tear-jerker — even though he has not applied to GWR so it would not count.

    Nigeria's unconventional quest for records: Embracing unique and wild feats

    Interestingly, Nigeria seems to be caught up in the fervour of record-breaking attempts, with many individuals pursuing unique achievements. In one instance, chef Hilda Baci aimed to cook continuously for 100 hours to elevate Nigerian cuisine on the global stage. Her effort garnered widespread support, with celebrities and the country's vice president cheering her on. The official Guinness World Records website even crashed due to the overwhelming flood of attention.

    Although Baci fell short of the 100-hour mark, she managed an impressive 93 hours and 11 minutes, breaking a previous cooking marathon record set in India in 2019. Likewise, a schoolteacher named John Obot has ambitious plans to spend 140 hours reading classic literature aloud in September, aiming to promote a reading culture in Nigeria.

    While these record-breaking attempts may seem amusing and quirky, the Guinness World Records organization has urged Nigerians to approach these feats with caution. They encourage individuals to register their attempts to ensure their records are officially recognized.

    Farominiyi Kemi, who made two attempts at making the most puff-puffs, a local dessert, acknowledged the fleeting nature of these crazes. Nigerians tend to ride the wave of the current trend, and such obsessions may fade within a short period.

    As Nigerians continue to embrace these extraordinary pursuits, the nation has witnessed a surge of enthusiasm and creativity. While some endeavours may be wild and entertaining, the underlying message is to encourage unity, promote culture, and inspire meaningful achievements that contribute positively to society.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 1:05 PM IST
