    WATCH: Australian athlete does 3,249 push ups in one hour; smashes the world record

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 7:39 PM IST

    Australian athlete Daniel Scali has broken the world record for the most pushups completed in one hour for the second time. According to Guinness World Records, Daniel achieved an impressive 3,249 pushups, surpassing the previous record of 3,206 set by Lucas Helmke in November 2022. Remarkably, Daniel had previously set the record in April 2022 with 3,182 pushups.

    Guinness World Records guidelines state that a proper pushup requires the body to be lowered until the elbow reaches a minimum 90-degree angle, followed by raising the body until the arms are straight (though not necessarily locked at the elbow). Contrary to popular belief, the chest does not need to touch the floor. Only three of Daniel's pushups were disqualified due to improper form.

    Daniel's achievement is particularly remarkable because he lives with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), which causes constant pain in his left arm. This condition developed after he suffered a severe arm injury at the age of 12 when he fell off a trampoline. Despite this challenge, Daniel's determination and strength allowed him to excel in the pushup challenge.

    Daniel explained that CRPS is a condition in which the brain sends incorrect pain signals to his arm, causing discomfort from various stimuli like soft touch, movement, wind, or water. During the pushup record attempt, he experienced increasing burn and pain from his shoulder to his hand. To alleviate the pain, Daniel had to occasionally bend down and stretch his arm.

    "It's the brain sending the wrong messages to my arm," Daniel explained. "So anything like soft touch, movement, wind, or water, will cause me pain."

    "From the top of my shoulder all the way down to my hand I started to feel the burn a bit more, and you'll actually notice me having to bend down and stretch my arm out to relieve that pain," Daniel said.

