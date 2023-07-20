Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana waters amazes onlookers; video goes viral

    Witness the rare and awe-inspiring sighting of pink dolphins in Louisiana waters, as experienced fisherman Thurman Gustin captures the breathtaking moment on video.

    WATCH Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana waters amazes onlookers; video goes viral snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    Last week, Thurman Gustin, an experienced fisherman of over 20 years, had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter when he spotted not one but two pink dolphins swimming in the waters of Cameron Parish near the Gulf of Mexico. Capturing the stunning moment on video, he shared it on Facebook, and it quickly went viral, leaving viewers awestruck.

    Gustin was no stranger to dolphin sightings in the area, but this particular encounter caught him completely by surprise. He compared it to some of his most remarkable wildlife experiences, including witnessing a bobcat swimming across a bayou in Texas, a moment that had a lasting impact on him.

    Also read: WATCH: Mesmerizing golden waterspout on Russia's Kama River captivates internet users

    Recounting the incident, Gustin said he noticed something unusual just beneath the water as he was fishing. To his amazement, a beautiful pink dolphin emerged, prompting him to capture the rare sight on video.

    The video showed one of the pink dolphins briefly coming out of the water before gracefully diving back under. Gustin expressed his gratitude for the rare sighting, acknowledging how fortunate he was to witness such a spectacle, considering how exceptionally rare pink dolphin sightings are.

    Gustin's experience was truly unforgettable. While he fishes regularly and visits Louisiana often, he acknowledged that many locals spend their entire lives without encountering such a rare phenomenon.

    Regarding the dolphin's identity, the species responsible for the pink hue was uncertain. Though a species known as the pink river dolphin inhabits South American freshwater river basins, it was unlikely to be the one Gustin encountered. The most probable candidates were bottlenose dolphins, typically seen in gray coloration, commonly found in the Gulf of Mexico.

    According to the Blue World Institute, dolphins displaying pink or white coloring are rare and are often linked to albinism. Unfortunately, these unique creatures tend to attract human attention, and in some unfortunate instances, they may be captured and held in captivity.

    Also read: WATCH: Spurned boyfriend kills ex-girlfriend's new fiance; then shoots himself

    There was speculation that the pink dolphin Gustin encountered might have been 'Pinky,' a renowned dolphin from southern Louisiana. Pinky, first sighted in 2007 in the Calcasieu River, shares characteristics of an albino dolphin, with reddish eyes and visible blood vessels due to a lack of pigment. She has become a beloved figure, with a substantial following on Facebook, where people share their own encounters with her.

    The sighting of the pink dolphins left a lasting impression on Gustin, who cherishes the rarity and beauty of the encounter. Such unique moments remind us of the wonders of nature and the need to protect and preserve these remarkable creatures in their natural habitats.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Vladimir Putin to skip BRICS Summit in South Africa amid arrest threat snt

    Vladimir Putin to skip BRICS Summit in South Africa amid arrest threat

    WATCH Mesmerizing golden waterspout on Russia's Kama river captivates internet users snt

    WATCH: Mesmerizing golden waterspout on Russia's Kama River captivates internet users

    MI6 door 'is always open': UK spy chief Richard Moore urges unhappy Russians to share secrets (WATCH) snt

    MI6 door 'is always open': UK spy chief Richard Moore urges unhappy Russians to share secrets (WATCH)

    Jordan restaurant provides nap opportunity for those indulging in high-fat national dish Mansaf snt

    Jordan restaurant provides nap opportunity for those indulging in high-fat national dish Mansaf

    Hungary Rs 29 lakh fine imposed on bookstore for selling LGBT-themed graphic novel 'Heartstopper' snt

    Hungary: Rs 29 lakh fine imposed on bookstore for selling LGBT-themed graphic novel 'Heartstopper'

    Recent Stories

    Sweet Transformation: How 21 days of no sugar will help you LMA

    Sweet Transformation: How 21 days of no sugar will help you

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares photo of Mannat, says home is 'a place we can truly be ourselves' ADC

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares photo of Mannat, says home is 'a place we can truly be ourselves'

    Hollywood diva Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello's reason for divorce finally disclosed vma

    Hollywood diva Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello's reason for divorce finally disclosed

    Exploring the Possibilities of Blockchain Technology with SCORP, Polygon, and Solana

    Exploring the Possibilities of Blockchain Technology with SCORP, Polygon, and Solana

    Anti Aging to Digestive health: 7 benefits of Mangosteen fruit ATG EAI

    Anti Aging to Digestive health: 7 benefits of Mangosteen fruit

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon