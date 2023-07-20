WATCH: Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana waters amazes onlookers; video goes viral

Witness the rare and awe-inspiring sighting of pink dolphins in Louisiana waters, as experienced fisherman Thurman Gustin captures the breathtaking moment on video.

Last week, Thurman Gustin, an experienced fisherman of over 20 years, had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter when he spotted not one but two pink dolphins swimming in the waters of Cameron Parish near the Gulf of Mexico. Capturing the stunning moment on video, he shared it on Facebook, and it quickly went viral, leaving viewers awestruck.

Gustin was no stranger to dolphin sightings in the area, but this particular encounter caught him completely by surprise. He compared it to some of his most remarkable wildlife experiences, including witnessing a bobcat swimming across a bayou in Texas, a moment that had a lasting impact on him.

Recounting the incident, Gustin said he noticed something unusual just beneath the water as he was fishing. To his amazement, a beautiful pink dolphin emerged, prompting him to capture the rare sight on video.

The video showed one of the pink dolphins briefly coming out of the water before gracefully diving back under. Gustin expressed his gratitude for the rare sighting, acknowledging how fortunate he was to witness such a spectacle, considering how exceptionally rare pink dolphin sightings are.

Gustin's experience was truly unforgettable. While he fishes regularly and visits Louisiana often, he acknowledged that many locals spend their entire lives without encountering such a rare phenomenon.

Regarding the dolphin's identity, the species responsible for the pink hue was uncertain. Though a species known as the pink river dolphin inhabits South American freshwater river basins, it was unlikely to be the one Gustin encountered. The most probable candidates were bottlenose dolphins, typically seen in gray coloration, commonly found in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Blue World Institute, dolphins displaying pink or white coloring are rare and are often linked to albinism. Unfortunately, these unique creatures tend to attract human attention, and in some unfortunate instances, they may be captured and held in captivity.

There was speculation that the pink dolphin Gustin encountered might have been 'Pinky,' a renowned dolphin from southern Louisiana. Pinky, first sighted in 2007 in the Calcasieu River, shares characteristics of an albino dolphin, with reddish eyes and visible blood vessels due to a lack of pigment. She has become a beloved figure, with a substantial following on Facebook, where people share their own encounters with her.

The sighting of the pink dolphins left a lasting impression on Gustin, who cherishes the rarity and beauty of the encounter. Such unique moments remind us of the wonders of nature and the need to protect and preserve these remarkable creatures in their natural habitats.