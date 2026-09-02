A New York City couple revealed they spent $7,840 (approximately ₹7.4 lakh) in July, including $1,200 on groceries and $2,800 (₹2.6 lakh) on rent. Their detailed spending breakdown sparked reactions online.

A couple living in New York City has shared a detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses, revealing that they spent $7,840 (approximately ₹7.4 lakh) in July. The woman, who goes by Alli Edition on Instagram, shared the spending breakdown in a video, offering viewers a glimpse into the cost of living for a couple in New York City while trying to maintain a budget. Their expenses included rent, groceries, eating out, transport, subscriptions, fitness, coffee, utilities and other personal and household purchases.

The couple described themselves as frugal and explained how their spending was divided across different categories. While rent was one of their biggest fixed expenses, groceries accounted for a significant portion of their monthly budget, largely because they prefer buying organic and whole foods.

Couple Pays $2,800 Rent In NYC

According to Alli Edition, the couple pays $2,800 (approximately ₹2.6 lakh) for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment near Columbus Circle.

She described the apartment as a good deal despite having several issues that she has previously discussed in her videos. She also noted that their rent is among the expenses that attract considerable attention from viewers.

$1,200 Spent On Groceries

Groceries were among the couple's biggest monthly expenses, with $1,200 (approximately ₹1.1 lakh) spent in July.

Alli explained that the amount is primarily because they try to eat organic, whole foods. She acknowledged that their grocery spending is one of the most criticised aspects of their budget, but said the couple considers it an important part of their lifestyle.

They also spent $617 (approximately ₹58,000) on eating out during the month.

Transport Costs Rise With City Bike Use

The couple spent $532 (approximately ₹50,000) on transportation in July.

Alli said their transportation expenses increased during the summer because they had been using city bikes more frequently. She pointed out that the bikes were more expensive than travelling by subway, contributing to the higher transportation bill.

Subscriptions And Fitness Expenses

The couple spent $671 (approximately ₹63,000) on subscriptions and other related expenses. This category included items such as phone bills, insurance and subscriptions.

Their fitness expenses came to $159 (approximately ₹15,000), covering Alli's ClassPass membership and her husband's relatively inexpensive gym membership.

The couple also spent $237 (approximately ₹22,000) on coffee and matcha bought outside. Alli admitted that this was an area where they could cut back, but said it was one of their favourite activities to enjoy together.

Utilities And Personal Spending

Apartment utilities cost the couple $212 (approximately ₹20,000) for the month.

They spent another $847 (approximately ₹80,000) on shopping and personal expenses. This included items such as hair care, Sephora purchases, household items and clothes.

A further $484 (approximately ₹46,000) went towards miscellaneous expenses.

After adding up all the categories, the couple's total spending for July came to $7,840 (approximately ₹7.4 lakh).

Alli ended the video by inviting viewers to return for a more detailed breakdown of their grocery expenses and an explanation of how they spend around $1,200 (approximately ₹11 lakh) on groceries every month.

How Did Social Media React?

The spending breakdown sparked discussion among viewers, with some people comparing the couple's expenses with their own experiences of living in New York City.

One user commented: "Wow - also in the neighborhood and I will say your spending is exactly right on and very similar to ours. :) I will say your rent is insanely low - like 2018 prices! Awesome!!! "

Second user commented: "From what I have been seeing grocery prices have gone up, that’s why it adds up a lot."

Third user commented: "Fair spend! Don’t cut on groceries. Eating well is the whole point of earning well."