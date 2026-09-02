A viral video from a Russian store shows a humanoid robot appearing to retaliate after a customer pushed it. The robot moved its arms toward the man, sparking widespread online discussion about artificial intelligence.

A humanoid robot has become the centre of attention online after a bizarre incident at a store in Russia, where it appeared to fight back after a customer pushed it. The unusual moment, captured on video, has sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with many users joking that robots may soon stop tolerating human behaviour.

The viral footage shows the humanoid robot standing inside a store when a customer approaches and pushes it. The robot appears to respond almost immediately, moving its arms towards the man in what looks like an attempt to push him back. The unexpected reaction has turned the clip into a talking point about the increasingly human-like capabilities of robots.

Watch the viral video here:

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The incident has particularly amused and alarmed internet users because the robot’s response appears surprisingly physical and immediate. While the clip has been widely shared as an example of a robot “fighting back”, it does not necessarily mean the machine acted independently or developed human-like emotions. A programmed response, balance mechanism or reaction to physical contact could explain the movement.

Still, social media users were quick to imagine a future where artificial intelligence-powered machines become less passive. One of the most widely shared reactions summed up the anxiety with the comment, “We’re in trouble.”

The video arrives at a time when humanoid robots are attracting growing global attention. Companies and researchers are developing machines designed to walk, interact with people and perform tasks in environments ranging from factories and warehouses to retail spaces. Recent demonstrations have showcased increasingly sophisticated robotic movements, although real-world reliability remains a major challenge.

The Russian store incident has therefore become more than just an amusing viral clip. For some viewers, it offers a glimpse into how robots could respond when physically disturbed. For others, it is simply an entertaining example of technology behaving unexpectedly.

Either way, the video has reignited familiar conversations about artificial intelligence, humanoid robots and what could happen as machines become increasingly capable of interacting with humans.