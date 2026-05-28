A Delhi-based government employee, Kritika, has detailed her monthly expenses in a viral Instagram video, showing how she manages on ₹25,000 despite earning ₹90,000. Her breakdown includes costs for rent, groceries, and transport, while she saves on electricity and entertainment.

A Delhi-based government employee has broken down her monthly expenses in an Instagram video, explaining how she manages to survive in the national capital on just ₹25,000 per month. Given that she resides in a tier-1 city, Kritika, an Assistant Section Officer, admitted that her expenses may appear modest.

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“I know it’s a bit less, but this is how much I spend as a 28-year-old government officer living in New Delhi,” she said. In the comments section, the government employee revealed that she gets a salary of ₹90,000 in-hand every month.

According to Kritika, she shares a two-bedroom flat with a housemate. Her monthly rent contribution is ₹11,500. This is also her largest outlay. She and her roommate have a maid who comes every day and charges ₹5,000 for food. Kritika receives ₹2,500 a month. The 28-year-old spends between ₹4,000 and 5,000 a month on groceries and other random products purchased through Blinkit, Zepto, etc.

Because she drives a two-wheeler, she is able to save money on pricey taxis and public transportation. "I have a scooter that costs about ₹1,500 a month, karta hai, for commuting," she stated in her video.

Additionally, Kritika clarified that "thanks to the Delhi government," she has never received an electrical bill. She spends about ₹1,000 for WiFi, petrol, RO, and other expenses, but she pays nothing for entertainment subscriptions like Netflix because she depends on her family and friends.

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She spends between ₹3,000 and 4,000 a month on clothing and personal care goods from websites like Myntra and Nykaa. Finally, Kritika said that she spends a maximum of ₹2,000 per month on eating out. “Kyunki main achchi bachchi hun, main ghar ka khaana khaati hun (I’m a good kid, I eat home-cooked meals),” she explained.

In the video, Kritika acknowledged that there are one-time expenses that she is not counting towards her monthly spend. These include trips or purchases like a mattress. In the comments section, she also revealed that she was selected through the SSC CGL exam in 2022 and is a Level 7 government employee.