WATCH: Footage of 9-year-old Israeli boy's helicopter journey to freedom after 49 days in Hamas captivity

On Friday night, Ohad, along with his mother Keren and grandmother Ruti, was reunited with their family after 49 days in Hamas captivity. Tragically, Roi, who was Ruti’s son and Keren’s brother, had been killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday released footage and a radio recording featuring 9-year-old Ohad Munder during a helicopter flight to a hospital in Israel on Friday night. This followed his release from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip. In the recording, Ohad asks the helicopter's pilot, "Where are we flying?" The pilot responds, "We are flying to Schneider [children’s hospital]."

On Friday night, Ohad, along with his mother Keren and grandmother Ruti, was reunited with their family after 49 days in Hamas captivity. Tragically, Roi, who was Ruti’s son and Keren’s brother, had been killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Ohad Munder, who spent his ninth birthday as a hostage in Gaza, was one of four children freed by Hamas as part of its truce deal with Israel on November 24.

A video captured at the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Israel depicts Ohad joyfully running into his father's arms after nearly 50 days of separation. Overwhelmed with joy, his father lifts him up, and the heartwarming reunion continues as Ohad's mother and grandmother embrace another family member.

Ohad also had the opportunity to celebrate his ninth birthday with friends and members of his favorite football club, Israeli Hapoel Be'er Sheva. His friends visited him at the hospital, and they marked the occasion by enjoying ice cream together. Ohad's birthday festivities became even more memorable with a visit from members of the Hapoel Be'er Sheva football club. The players embraced the boy, gifted him a jersey, and draped a team sash around his neck, adding an extra touch of joy to the occasion.

The football club reportedly commemorated Ohad’s birthday on his behalf during his captivity in Gaza, raising awareness with posters depicting the kidnapped boy.

Following 49 days in captivity, Ohad savoured his first meal since being freed—a quintessential dish enjoyed by Israeli children: schnitzel (cutlet) and mashed potatoes.