Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wagner boss Prigozhin vanishes days after mutiny as Kremlin cracks down on business empire

    Normally prolific on social media, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was last heard from on Telegram a week ago after the aborted munity, despite a rumoured sighting in Moscow.

    Wagner boss Prigozhin vanishes days after mutiny as Kremlin cracks down on business empire snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the private military contractor group known as Wagner, is facing new challenges as his media companies abruptly shut down and concerns over his whereabouts grow. Prigozhin, who has not been seen since a failed mutiny by Wagner Group fighters, was last active on Telegram a week ago, despite rumors of a sighting in Moscow.

    Also read: Amid ongoing war with Russia, World Bank grants $1.5 billion loan to Ukraine for reconstruction aid

    According to the agreement that halted the rebellion, Prigozhin, a former ally and one-time chef to Vladimir Putin, was to be allowed to go into exile in Belarus. Meanwhile, his fighters, who have been involved in intense battles during the 16-month conflict in Ukraine, were given the option to join him, integrate into Russia's armed forces, or return home. The recent closure of Prigozhin's network of companies has raised doubts about whether he will actually be permitted to leave Russia.

    Patriot Media, which operated the prominent RIA FAN news site, had a strongly nationalist and pro-Kremlin editorial stance while also providing positive coverage of Prigozhin and his Wagner forces. The director of RIA FAN, Yevgeny Zubarev, announced the decision to shut down and withdraw from the country's information space in a video clip posted on Saturday, without providing a reason for the closure.

    Also read: Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge

    Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, had blocked media outlets connected to Prigozhin, though the specific reasons were not elaborated upon. Russian media sources have also stated that a "troll factory" used by Prigozhin to influence public opinion in foreign countries, including the United States, had been disbanded.

    In his video statement, Zubarev praised Patriot Media's track record, noting that it had defended both Prigozhin and Putin from attacks by representatives of the anti-Kremlin opposition, including jailed critic Alexei Navalny, who they claimed were attempting to undermine the country.

    Although Russian authorities have not officially banned the Wagner Group following the failed mutiny, President Putin announced that the finances of Prigozhin's catering firm would be investigated. Putin revealed that Wagner and its founder had received nearly $2 billion (£1.5 billion) from Russia in the past year, despite denying any state connection to the group for years.

    Also read: Revealed: REAL reason why Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin went rogue

    Wagner's ranks have included thousands of individuals recruited from Russian prisons, and since its establishment in 2014, the group has expanded into a sprawling international business with mining interests and fighters deployed in Africa and the Middle East.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    France riots: Nahel M's grandmother appeals for calm; believes arrested cop will be punished (WATCH) snt

    France riots: Nahel M's grandmother appeals for calm; believes arrested cop will be punished (WATCH)

    UAE awaits another holidays for Islamic New Year; Check the date HERE anr

    UAE awaits another 3-day weekend for Islamic New Year; Check the date HERE

    France riots: Protesters ram car into mayor's home in Paris suburb (WATCH) AJR

    France riots: Protesters ram car into mayor's home in Paris suburb (WATCH)

    WATCH Two dead after Colombian Air Force aircraft collide in mid-air during training in Villavicencio AJR

    WATCH: Two dead after Colombian Air Force aircraft collide in mid-air during training in Villavicencio

    Greatly disturbing': White House's official singer Mary Millben slams Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'Greatly disturbing': White House's official singer Mary Millben slams Rahul Gandhi

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed claims Abhishek Malhan is making 'false' statements; Know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed claims Abhishek Malhan is making 'false' statements; Know details

    Motorola Razr 40 Razr 40 Ultra to launch today When where to watch event LIVE expected specs price gcw

    Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE?

    NCP splits: LoP Jitendra Awhad submits disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar, 8 others AJR

    NCP splits: LoP Jitendra Awhad submits disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar, 8 others

    Ashes 2023: R Ashwin backs Aussie keeper Carey after Bairstow run-out creates controversy snt

    Ashes 2023: R Ashwin backs Aussie keeper Carey after Bairstow run-out creates controversy

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share details of theme, food of their baby's gender reveal party ADC

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share details of theme, food of their baby's gender reveal party

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon