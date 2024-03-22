Vladimir Putin prepares for imminent conflict with NATO, raising fears of early war outbreak in Europe

Mounting indicators suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be accelerating preparations for a potential conflict with NATO, raising alarms globally. The Institute for the Study of War's recent assessment points towards a dangerous direction for Europe.

Recent assessments from a US based think tank suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be gearing up for a conflict with NATO sooner than anticipated. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) highlighted various indicators pointing towards Russia's preparation for a large-scale conventional war with the alliance.

The ISW's analysis, released on Wednesday, noted several financial, economic, and military signals indicating Russia's readiness for a potential clash with NATO. These signs, while not indicating an imminent conflict, suggest a shorter timeline than previously thought by some Western analysts.

This development follows earlier warnings from the ISW regarding Putin's military decrees restructuring key military districts, seen as preparatory steps for a potential confrontation with NATO. Tensions between Russia and NATO have been on the rise since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the alliance firmly supporting Ukraine.

Russian officials and media have also hinted at the possibility of a war with NATO, with Putin himself acknowledging the potential for a conflict that could escalate to World War III. Putin's recent interactions with Russian State Duma factions and discussions on economic priorities further underscore concerns about Russia's preparedness for a significant conflict.

The ISW's assessment includes insights into the Russian military's structural adjustments to support ongoing operations in Ukraine while enhancing capabilities for a potential broader conflict. NATO officials have echoed these concerns, with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen both highlighting Russia's aggressive posturing towards the alliance.