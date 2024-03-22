Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vladimir Putin prepares for imminent conflict with NATO, raising fears of early war outbreak in Europe

    Mounting indicators suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be accelerating preparations for a potential conflict with NATO, raising alarms globally. The Institute for the Study of War's recent assessment points towards a dangerous direction for Europe.

    Vladimir Putin prepares for imminent conflict with NATO, raising fears of early war outbreak in Europe avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

    Recent assessments from a US based think tank suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be gearing up for a conflict with NATO sooner than anticipated. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) highlighted various indicators pointing towards Russia's preparation for a large-scale conventional war with the alliance.

    The ISW's analysis, released on Wednesday, noted several financial, economic, and military signals indicating Russia's readiness for a potential clash with NATO. These signs, while not indicating an imminent conflict, suggest a shorter timeline than previously thought by some Western analysts.

    This development follows earlier warnings from the ISW regarding Putin's military decrees restructuring key military districts, seen as preparatory steps for a potential confrontation with NATO. Tensions between Russia and NATO have been on the rise since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the alliance firmly supporting Ukraine.

    Russian officials and media have also hinted at the possibility of a war with NATO, with Putin himself acknowledging the potential for a conflict that could escalate to World War III. Putin's recent interactions with Russian State Duma factions and discussions on economic priorities further underscore concerns about Russia's preparedness for a significant conflict.

    The ISW's assessment includes insights into the Russian military's structural adjustments to support ongoing operations in Ukraine while enhancing capabilities for a potential broader conflict. NATO officials have echoed these concerns, with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen both highlighting Russia's aggressive posturing towards the alliance.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine plunged into darkness as Russian assault on power facilities sparks widespread outages avv

    Ukraine plunged into darkness as Russian assault on power facilities sparks widespread outages

    Ex PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi urges Indian students in US to stay vigilant amidst spate of tragic events (WATCH) avv

    Ex PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi urges Indian students in US to stay vigilant amidst spate of tragic events (WATCH)

    Tourists beware as heavy fine of Rs.2 Lakh imposed for Rock collection from beaches in This Country avv

    Tourists beware as heavy fine of Rs.2 Lakh imposed for Rock collection from beaches in This Country

    Threatening messages, beheading videos sent to at least 30 French schools; investigation underway snt

    Threatening messages, beheading videos sent to at least 30 French schools; investigation underway

    Groundbreaking milestone: US surgeons transplant world's 1st genetically edited pig kidney into patient snt

    Groundbreaking milestone: US surgeons transplant world's 1st genetically edited pig kidney into patient

    Recent Stories

    cricket Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up about CSK captaincy change after Dhoni's announcement osf

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up about CSK captaincy change after Dhoni's announcement

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: High expectations for Congress, Left, BJP in Thrissur anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: High expectations for Congress, Left, BJP in Thrissur

    cricket IPL 2024: R Ashwin reflects on MS Dhoni's decision to step down as CSK captain osf

    IPL 2024: R Ashwin reflects on MS Dhoni's decision to step down as CSK captain

    DGCA imposes Rs 80 lakh penalty on Air India for violation of Flight Duty Time Limitations, fatigue management system of crew gcw

    Air India fined Rs 80 lakh for violation of flight duty time limitations, fatigue management system of crew

    Ukraine plunged into darkness as Russian assault on power facilities sparks widespread outages avv

    Ukraine plunged into darkness as Russian assault on power facilities sparks widespread outages

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon