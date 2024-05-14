Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral videos: 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' plays at White House, pani puri served to guests; here's why (WATCH)

    The White House marked a momentous occasion on Monday as it celebrated Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month with a spectacular display of cultural appreciation and inclusivity.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 14, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    The White House marked a momentous occasion on Monday as it celebrated Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month with a spectacular display of cultural appreciation and inclusivity. From the resonating melodies of the legendary song "Saare Jahan Se Achha" by Muhammad Iqbal echoing through the corridors to the aroma of pani puris wafting through the lawns, the event exuded an atmosphere of festivity and recognition.

    This celebration not only highlighted the vibrancy of AA and NHPI cultures but also commemorated a significant milestone – 25 years since the establishment of the White House Initiative and the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. It was a historic moment as leaders from five presidential administrations came together for the first time to honor this occasion and pay tribute to the invaluable contributions of AA and NHPI communities to the tapestry of American society.

    Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a prominent Indian-American community leader, provided glimpses into the festivities at the White House, revealing a dazzling celebration that underscored the richness and diversity of minority communities. Through music, cuisine, and camaraderie, the event showcased the integral role of AA and NHPI heritage in shaping the identity of the United States.

    In his remarks, President Joe Biden emphasized the significance of AA and NHPI heritage, recognizing the enduring legacy of these communities in America's history and culture. "From Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders whose ancestors have called their lands home for hundreds of years to Asian immigrants who have newly arrived and those whose families have been here for generations - AA and NHPI heritage has long been a part of the history of our great country and a defining force in the soul of our nation," remarked President Biden.

    Furthermore, President Biden reaffirmed his administration's commitment to advancing equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities. He pledged concrete actions to address the challenges faced by these communities and ensure that their voices are heard and their contributions are recognized and valued.

    As the festivities concluded, the celebration at the White House served as a poignant reminder of the importance of diversity and inclusion in the fabric of American society. It underscored the need to celebrate and embrace the rich cultural heritage of all communities, fostering a sense of unity and belonging for generations to come.

