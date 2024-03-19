Viral Video: Taliban militants perform Pashtun dance along Afghanistan-Pakistan border amid tensions (WATCH)

As tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalate, a purported video showcasing Taliban militants engaging in the traditional Pashtun dance along the border fence with Pakistan has gone viral on social media.

As tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalate, a purported video circulating on social media platforms captures a surprising yet symbolic moment amidst the conflict. The footage, which has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly showcases Taliban militants engaging in the traditional Pashtun dance along the border fence with Pakistan.

The video emerges in the wake of retaliatory actions taken by the Taliban following reported airstrikes by Pakistan along the Durand Line, resulting in injuries to Pakistani soldiers. The timing of the video's release, amid heightened tensions between the two countries, suggests a calculated effort by the Taliban to assert their resilience and determination in the face of perceived threats from Pakistan.

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this video

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on Monday released an official statement in response to the attacks by Pakistan in Paktika and Khost provinces.

"IEA-MoFA reminds Pakistan that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has long experience in fighting for freedom against world superpowers, and under no circumstances can tolerate aggression on its soil," the statement read.

The Taliban has urged the newly-formed Pakistani government to avoid actions and policies that could strain relations between the two neighboring countries. This call comes after strikes reportedly conducted by Pakistan killed five women and three children in the eastern border provinces of Khost and Paktika, as stated by Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid.

Tensions have escalated between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with both sides blaming each other for recent militant attacks. Pakistan alleges that these attacks originated from Afghan territory, a claim denied by the Taliban.

In a contradictory turn of events, Pakistani media reported the death of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Abdullah Shah in twin airstrikes conducted by Pakistan in Afghanistan. However, Shah later appeared in a video asserting his presence in South Waziristan and his continued operations there, as reported by Tolo News.