    Bangladesh SHOCKER: Man attacks school girl in Dinajpur, flees after biting her; video goes viral (WATCH)

    A disturbing video has surfaced from Dinajpur, Bangladesh, capturing the harrowing moment when a man launched a sudden attack on a young girl as she made her way to school.

    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    A disturbing video has surfaced from Dinajpur, Bangladesh, capturing the harrowing moment when a man launched a sudden attack on a young girl as she made her way to school. The assailant, whose identity remains undisclosed, bit the girl before fleeing the scene, leaving the victim shaken and traumatized. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, sparking outrage across social media platforms.

    In the video footage, the unsuspecting school girl can be seen walking alone when the assailant, seemingly out of nowhere, launches a vicious attack. With alarming swiftness, he bites the girl before swiftly fleeing from the scene, leaving the victim bewildered and terrified.

    According to the footage, the incident took place on Sunday, March 17 at 8:41 AM.

    As the viral video circulates on social media platforms, netizens expressed outrage with one X user stating, "Now imagine a life of average girl in Afghanistan."

    "Another reason why CAA is important," noted another netizen.

    A third irked X user simply stated, "Shameful."

    "All this during Ramazan," questioned a fourth netizen.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 1:50 PM IST
