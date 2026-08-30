Uzbekistan backs India's bid for permanent UNSC membership. During PM Modi's visit, both nations agreed to create a Foreign Ministers-led mechanism to oversee pacts and boost cooperation on counter-terrorism and security.

Uzbekistan on Sunday reaffirmed its support for India's candidature for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), while both nations have also agreed to establish a Foreign Ministers-led mechanism to oversee the implementation of bilateral agreements and strengthen cooperation under the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism. The decisions were announced in the Joint Statement issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to August 30, following his talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev earlier in the day.

Support for UNSC Reforms

The two leaders called for comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council, to reflect contemporary global realities and make it more representative, effective and efficient in addressing issues of international peace and security. "Both Leaders called for comprehensive reform of the UN, including Security Council, to reflect contemporary global realities and to make it more representative, effective and efficient in dealing with issues of international peace and security. Uzbekistan reaffirmed its support to India's candidature for permanent membership of the UN Security Council," the Joint Statement said.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening coordination at international forums to advance the common interests of the Global South and agreed to deepen cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

Foreign Ministers-led Mechanism

As part of efforts to strengthen institutional coordination, the two countries agreed to establish a Foreign Ministers-led mechanism to provide high-level coordination and oversight of the implementation of agreements and arrangements reached between them. "The Leaders agreed to establish Foreign Ministers-led mechanism to provide high-level coordination and oversight of the implementation of the agreements and arrangements reached between the two countries, as well as to facilitate the timely realisation of priority bilateral initiatives and projects," the statement added.

The mechanism is aimed at ensuring closer political oversight and timely implementation of the outcomes agreed upon by the two sides.

Counter-Terrorism and Security

On security cooperation, the leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, and reiterated their "zero tolerance approach to terrorism". "Leaders called for concerted actions against terrorist entities and for disrupting terrorism financing networks, safe havens and infrastructure," the Joint Statement read.

The two sides stressed that those responsible for terrorism should be held accountable and that perpetrators, backers, facilitators and affiliates must be brought to justice. They also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in law enforcement, intelligence sharing and combating violent extremism, illicit drug trafficking, organised crime and cyber threats.

"The Leaders reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation under the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism," the statement said.

Defence and Military Ties

The two countries also appreciated the growing cooperation and close coordination between their defence and security agencies through regular exchanges, institutional mechanisms, capacity-building and joint activities. "The Leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthen such cooperation in addressing shared security challenges," the Joint Statement said.

The leaders also expressed satisfaction with the activities of the Joint Working Group on Military Cooperation, where new avenues of cooperation in the defence industrial domain are being explored. They welcomed the successful conduct of the Uzbekistan-India Joint Military Exercise "Dustlik", the latest edition of which was held in Uzbekistan's Namangan Region in April 2026.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The latest decisions come as India and Uzbekistan elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with the two leaders expressing their resolve to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas. The Joint Statement said the two sides agreed to deepen political dialogue and cooperation in trade, economy and investment; transport connectivity; digital transformation, including IT, Artificial Intelligence, space and cybersecurity; energy transition; critical minerals; food security; healthcare; pharmaceuticals; and education.

The leaders also welcomed the close alignment of their positions and the growing importance of Central Asia, stressing the need for a free, open and rules-based international order amid a complex geopolitical situation. "Building on their multilateral cooperation, Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and bilateral agreements, they reaffirmed their commitment to long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation for both peoples and future generations," the statement said.

Multilateral Engagements

On multilateral cooperation, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 and wished him success in hosting the BRICS Summit scheduled to take place in September. Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in Uzbekistan's successful Chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for the 2027-2030 period and reaffirmed India's readiness to continue supporting the Movement as its founding member.

The two leaders also noted the role of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as platforms for advancing global cooperation. "The Indian side welcomed the Uzbek side's interest in joining these frameworks and conveyed its readiness to actively pursue the necessary consultations and processes towards their accession," the Joint Statement said.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening engagement under the Central Asia-India format at the level of Heads of State and other levels, while underscoring the importance of continuing regular consultations on regional issues.

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to President Mirziyoyev, the Government and the people of Uzbekistan for the warm welcome and gracious hospitality extended to him during his visit. He also invited President Mirziyoyev to pay a return visit to India, with the dates to be decided through diplomatic channels.