EAM S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Luxembourg's Deputy PM Xavier Bettel, highlighting that trade, investment, and finance are central to their ties. They also discussed cooperation in space, digital tech, and the India-EU FTA.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that trade, investment and financial cooperation are at the heart of India-Luxembourg ties, as he welcomed Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel to India. Jaishankar made the remarks during his bilateral meeting with Bettel, who arrived in India for an official visit along with Luxembourg's Minister of Economy.

Noting how the engagements between the two countries reflect the deepening partnership, EAM also recalled his visit to Luxembourg earlier this year, and expressed hope that the two sides would take their discussions forward.

Key Areas of Bilateral Cooperation

Highlighting the key areas of bilateral cooperation, the EAM said, “In terms of our relationship, I think trade, investment, financial cooperation, that's at the heart of it, but beyond that today we're looking at space, at digital, green technologies.” He also underlined cooperation in the health sector, recalling the “very, very important collaboration” between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Trusted Relationship

Jaishankar described India-Luxembourg ties as a “very trusted relationship”, noting that the two countries had achieved significant progress and had the confidence to deepen cooperation further. “Particularly in terms of supply chain resilience, in terms of diversification,” he said, underlining the importance of these areas amid global uncertainties.

Support for India-EU Free Trade Agreement

The EAM also welcomed Luxembourg's support for the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, saying that its ratification would open “new horizons” for the partnership. “With Europe, now with the Free Trade Agreement ratification likely in the coming future, I think there's really new horizons which are opening up,” Jaishankar said. He thanked Luxembourg for its “very strong support” for the FTA and noted that the agreement had crossed an important milestone and was now moving towards its entry into force.

Visit Details

Also present in the meeting were MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and India’s Ambassador to Ambassador of India to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Pranay Verma. Jaishankar’s remarks come as Bettel is on a three-day official visit to India, from September 7 to September 9. The Deputy PM will also visit Chennai for engagements at IIT Madras and the inauguration of a new SES campus. (ANI)