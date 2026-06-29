An American mother's decision to board a flight to Turks and Caicos without her 21-year-old daughter after the latter forgot her passport has triggered a debate online.

An American mother's decision to board a flight to Turks and Caicos without her 21-year-old daughter after the latter forgot her passport has triggered a debate online. While Cheryl Maguire defended her choice as a lesson in accountability, social media users remain sharply divided over whether it reflected tough love or an unforgivable parenting decision.

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Maguire explained that the mother-daughter getaway had been planned as a nostalgic vacation, with the pair hoping to recreate cherished photographs from their earlier trips to the Caribbean island.

But moments before departure, her daughter, who lives in New York City, realised she had accidentally left her passport at her apartment. Since they were flying out of Boston, there was no realistic way to retrieve the document without missing the flight and losing thousands of dollars spent on non-refundable tickets and reservations.

Faced with the difficult choice of cancelling the holiday or travelling alone, Maguire decided to continue with the trip.

"I felt bad about going without her, especially since she was so excited to see all the changes to the resort she had been going to since she was only a year old. But I was also excited for the trip down memory lane, even if that meant going without her," she wrote for Business Insider.

Although she admitted feeling guilty, Maguire said her daughter has long struggled with forgetfulness and believed the incident could serve as a valuable lesson about taking responsibility for essential travel documents.

"It became such an issue that I wrote an article about it for The New York Times. The main takeaway from the experts was that, instead of letting forgetful kids suffer, help them develop strategies so it doesn't happen again. She has improved over the years, and she even studied abroad in Rome, so she understands the importance of a passport. While there, she carried it with her everywhere, similar to a driver's license. I only gave her one reminder to pack the passport, but now I'm wondering if I should've provided a few more since I missed having her on the trip with me," she added.

Tough love or a parenting failure?

Maguire's story quickly went viral, igniting intense discussions across TikTok, X and Facebook.

Many users sided with the mother, arguing that a 21-year-old adult should be fully responsible for remembering something as important as a passport. They felt Maguire should not have to sacrifice an expensive vacation because of someone else's oversight.

One user wrote, "21 is old enough to be responsible for her own passport. It is not the mother's fault if the daughter forgets it; nor should the mother be compelled to forego her own vacation because of her adult daughter's oversight?"

Another commented, "Good decision. They need to be held accountable for their actions."

Others, however, criticised the decision, arguing that family should take priority over a holiday. They believed a parent should have stayed back to comfort and support a distressed child, calling Maguire's choice unnecessarily harsh and lacking empathy.