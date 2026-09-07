At the Eastern Economic Forum, Vladimir Putin highlighted the Asia-Pacific as a key economic engine, aiming to make Russia's Far East a cooperation hub. Indonesia and China reaffirmed closer economic ties, calling for deeper cooperation with Moscow.

Russia Eyes Asia-Pacific as Key Growth Engine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the growing importance of the Asia-Pacific region (APR) as a major engine of global economic growth, stressing Russia’s expanding participation in trade and investment cooperation across the region. Addressing the plenary session of the 11th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin said Russia was working closely with regional partners and integration organisations to strengthen economic ties.

According to TV BRICS, Putin said Russia’s strategic objective was to transform the Russian Far East into a hub for cooperation and economic development, with a focus on infrastructure, technology, skilled workforce development and social initiatives. "We are working on an equal footing with our partners and the region’s leading integration associations," Putin said, outlining Moscow’s efforts to expand cooperation in the APR.

Key Asian Partners Deepen Cooperation

The plenary session was attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Myanmar Vice President U Nyo Saw and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, alongside Putin.

Indonesia Calls for Stronger Economic Ties

Subianto highlighted the significant expansion of bilateral trade between Indonesia and Russia and called for deeper cooperation in energy, food security, space, higher education and transportation. He said Indonesia was seeking greater engagement with Russia and members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), with the objective of strengthening economic connectivity between Eurasia and Southeast Asia.

The Indonesian President also said the free trade agreement between Indonesia and the EAEU is expected to come into force in early 2027. He proposed creating mechanisms for establishing direct maritime and air connectivity between Indonesia and Vladivostok.

China Reaffirms Role as Principal Trading Partner

China’s Ding Xuexiang reaffirmed Beijing’s position as the principal trading partner of Russia’s Far East and highlighted Chinese participation in regional development initiatives. "China actively supports the development of advanced development territories and the Vladivostok Free Port," Ding said, according to TV BRICS, noting that around 100 residents operate there with combined investments of about USD 10.8 billion.

Ding further called for enhanced humanitarian cooperation between China and Russia. He said Beijing welcomed the growing presence of Russian companies in the Chinese market and expressed readiness to expand exchanges in culture, tourism and education.

The discussions at the forum underscored efforts by Russia and key Asian partners to deepen economic, investment, infrastructure and people-to-people cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.