An American woman travelling in India has gone viral after sharing her first experience on the Mumbai Metro and saying that the United States could learn a thing or two from India's rapidly evolving public transport infrastructure.

An American woman travelling in India has gone viral after sharing her first experience on the Mumbai Metro and saying that the United States could learn a thing or two from India's rapidly evolving public transport infrastructure. The Instagram creator, Liz, posted a video titled "Mumbai Metro Experience," documenting her first ride on the city's metro network.

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"I'm in Mumbai and taking the metro for the first time. One ticket is only Rs 20," Liz can be heard saying in the video, adding, "The station's so clean, and I love the doors here. It's so safe."

The American traveller appeared particularly impressed by the metro's well-maintained stations, organised boarding system and cooling facilities, especially considering Mumbai's intense summer heat.

Drawing comparisons with public transportation back home, Liz said the Mumbai Metro exceeded her expectations.

"Wow, first impression, it's so much cleaner than the Metro New York. And it's really cold. It is so hot in Mumbai, so the air conditioning feels so nice," Liz said.

She also highlighted a feature that stood out to her during the journey dedicated coaches for women passengers.

"Over here, they have the women's compartment, and I haven't seen that in any other countries. The metro here is excellent. America needs to learn from India."

As the video went viral, social media users pointed out that positive stories about India's public infrastructure often receive far less attention than negative or sensational content.

One user welcomed her warmly, writing, "Welcome to Mumbai. Have an awesome journey in India."

Another commented, "America needs to learn from India !!! Lol, you just changed the whole scenario."

Several users also weighed in on how India's transport systems are frequently misrepresented online. "This won't go viral. Videos from Bangladesh railways in which people stand on top go viral in the name of India," one user remarked.