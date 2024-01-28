3 US soldiers killed in drone attack on base near Syria-Jordan border; Joe Biden blames Iran-backed militants

An unmanned aerial drone attack on a military base resulted in the tragic deaths of three American service members and injuries to 25 others. President Biden attributed the attack to "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq."

Three American service members lost their lives, and 25 others sustained injuries in an unmanned aerial drone attack on a military base near the Syria-Jordan border. US President Joe Biden, along with the US military, confirmed the attack and attributed it to "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq." The targeted base was situated in northeast Jordan, close to the Syrian border.

According to the US Central Command, responsible for overseeing forces in the Middle East, the identities of the deceased would be withheld for 24 hours to allow for family notifications. Conflicting reports emerged as Jordanian state television quoted a government spokesman, Muhannad Mubaidin, insisting that the attack occurred outside the kingdom, across the border in Syria.

The assault on the Jordanian base marks a concerning development, as it represents the first instance of American troops being targeted in Jordan during the ongoing conflict. Incidents of drone and missile attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria have been reported since Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip commenced.

President Biden, who was in Columbia, South Carolina, at the time, received a briefing on the situation from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and principal deputy national security adviser Jon Finer, as confirmed by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Investigations into the attack and its implications for regional security are underway.

'It is a fight we will not cease'

President Joe Biden issued a statement mourning the death of US soldiers. He warned that the United States will hold those responsible accountable at a time and in a manner of its choosing.

He said, "Today, America’s heart is heavy. Last night, three U.S. service members were killed -- and many wounded -- during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border. While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq."

"Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen -- and Americans across the country -- in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack. These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country -- risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. It is a fight we will not cease," he added.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iranian-backed militias operating in Iraq and Syria, has officially claimed responsibility for the recent one-way "suicide" drone attack.

The assault occurred last night on the Tower 22 Patrol and Operations Base in Northeastern Jordan. Additionally, the group asserted its involvement in strikes on multiple bases in Syria, including the Al-Tanf Base in Southern Syria, situated near the border with Jordan.