    US President Joe Biden makes fun of Boeing safety standards amid recent shockingly dangerous incidents

    US President Joe Biden's light-hearted comment about Boeing's safety amid recent incidents has showcased growing concerns about aircraft reliability. With a series of troubling events including door malfunctions and emergency landings, stakeholders are closely watching Boeing's response to safety challenges in the aviation sector.

    During a recent trip to New York, US President Joe Biden made a lighthearted remark about Boeing's safety concerns, highlighting recent incidents that have put the aircraft manufacturer under scrutiny. Biden's joke came amidst a series of troubling events involving Boeing planes, including door malfunctions, emergency landings, and other safety issues.

    The President's quip came during a conversation with ‘Late Show’ host Steven Colbert, where he joked about avoiding sitting near the doors on Air Force One. The humorous remark sheds light on the seriousness of recent incidents involving Boeing aircraft, prompting concerns about passenger safety and the overall reliability of Boeing planes.

    Boeing, known for its iconic Air Force One planes among others, has faced criticism following several high-profile incidents. Earlier this year, a Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines experienced a door blowout mid-air, leading to a temporary grounding of the aircraft by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident highlighted broader concerns about Boeing's quality control measures and safety protocols.

    In addition to the door incident, Boeing has faced other challenges, including emergency landings due to cockpit window cracks, tire issues during takeoff, and reports of tape on aircraft exteriors. These incidents have raised questions about the company's adherence to safety standards and its response to potential risks.

    Amidst these concerns, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced plans to step down at the end of the year, signaling a period of transition for the aerospace giant. The company's production rates have also been impacted, falling below the maximum allowed by the FAA for certain aircraft models.

