    US Navy believed it heard Titanic sub implosion days ago: Report

    Titanic Submersible: On Thursday, the US Coast Guard said it had found wreckage of the submersible near the remains of the Titanic, which sits 3,800 meters (12,400 feet) under the sea.
     

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    The US Navy detected the Titanic submersible's suspected implosion on underwater sound monitoring equipment not long after it vanished in the Atlantic Ocean on a journey to the Titanic disaster, according to Wall Street Journal. The report said that a top-secret acoustic monitoring system used to find submarines caught the implosion immediately after it vanished on Sunday, citing an unidentified senior US Navy officer.

    "The Titanic submersible was working in the general area when communications were lost, and the US Navy did an examination of acoustic data and discovered an abnormality that was "consistent with an implosion or explosion," the official told the Journal.

    Also Read | 5 dead after ill-fated Titanic submersible's 'catastrophic implosion'; major pieces of Titan found

    The US Coast Guard announced on Thursday that it has discovered submersible wreckage close to the Titanic's wreckage, which is about 3,800 metres (12,400 feet) in the water.

    Officials told reporters that after an examination, it was determined that the debris discovered on the bottom was compatible with the implosion of the sub's pressure chamber, which brought an end to a four-day international search and rescue mission.The five people aboard the submersible are believed to be dead, according to OceanGate Expeditions, which managed the vessel.

    Also read: All 5 people onboard missing Titanic submersible have sadly been lost - OceanGate

    A few hours into its journey to witness the R.M.S. Titanic's ruin, which is located around 12,500 feet below sea level, the submarine vanished on Sunday. For its five-person crew, it was anticipated to have 96 hours' worth of oxygen.

    As the hunt for the Titan submarine continued, allegations about its safety problems started to begin on social media. In an inspection report from 2018, an ex-OceanGate worker raised serious concerns about the vessel. In a lawsuit he filed against the business, he said that his criticisms led to an unjust firing of him.

    Also read: 'Landing frame and a rear cover from missing Titanic submersible among the debris'

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
