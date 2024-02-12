Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    US House votes to oust Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs committee following controversial Somalia first remark

    The US House received a resolution to remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee after her controversial remarks about Somalia first. This decision emphasizes the importance of maintaining allegiance to the US while being in the Foreign Affairs Committee.

    US House votes to oust Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs committee following controversial Somalia first remark avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    A resolution has been brought to the US House of Representatives for removing Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs committee. This comes after her “I am Somalian first” remark which shook the Americans. In a Minnesota hotel, she delivered a speech in sympathy to the Somalians.

    He confirmed her allegiance to Somalia first and vowed to protect the interests of Somalia and Somalians within the US system. The Democrat representative made the remarks despite being an American. Post the incident many have called for her removal from the esteemed Foreign Affairs Committee of the US.

    Ilhan Omar in Minnesota said, “The U.S. government will only do what Somalians in the US tell them to do! They will do what we want and nothing else. They must follow our orders and that is how we will safeguard the interest of Somalia. We Somalians must have confidence in ourselves that we call for the shots in the US.

    We live in the US, pay taxes in the US, and have a real voice. Sleep in comfort knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the US system.” This is not the first time that the Representative from Minnesota has been in the middle of a controversy.

    Her anti-Semitic comments against Israel went viral after the war broke out in Gaza against Hamas. Ilhan Omar also touched on the Kashmir issue targeting India. She traveled to the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POK) region in 2022 further showcasing her allegiance to the Islamic world rather than the allies of the US.

    The recent Somalia remarks have sparked a debate over the allegiance of Ilhan Omar to the US. Some believe despite running away from Somalia in 1991 after the breaking out of civil war, she still has her heart set on Mogadishu. Calls for revocation of her Congress seat and citizenship have also grown significantly.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained: Pakistan provides a fractured mandate, how will parties form the next government? Avv

    Explained: Pakistan provides a fractured mandate, how will parties form the next government?

    Amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict, Fog of war shrouds true human toll as casualty figures remain uncertain avv

    Amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict, Fog of war shrouds true human toll as casualty figures remain uncertain

    Geopolitical Chess: Assessing Putin's strategic moves in the ongoing Russia-West power play avv

    Geopolitical Chess: Assessing Putin's strategic moves in the ongoing Russia-West power play

    Al Jazeera journalist by day, Hamas 'terrorist' by night? Israel's latest accusations based on seized laptop snt

    Al Jazeera journalist by day, Hamas 'terrorist' by night? Israel's latest accusations based on seized laptop

    Imran Khan-backed candidates spring surprise in Pakistan elections: End of military's political dominance snt

    Imran Khan-backed candidates spring surprise in Pakistan elections: End of military's political dominance?

    Recent Stories

    Saurabh Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket; says better to vacate spot for a youngster snt

    Saurabh Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket; says better to vacate spot for a youngster

    Elevate Your Gaming: A Close-Up Look at Nine Win Casino Through the Eyes of UK Players

    Elevate Your Gaming: A Close-Up Look at Nine Win Casino Through the Eyes of UK Players

    Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With A Personal Loan

    Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With A Personal Loan

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: KL Rahul ruled out of Rajkot clash; Devdutt Padikkal steps in osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: KL Rahul ruled out of Rajkot clash; Devdutt Padikkal steps in

    Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia gets 3-day bail to attend niece's wedding AJR

    Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia gets 3-day bail to attend niece's wedding

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon