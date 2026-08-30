RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, at a New York event, said 'unity in diversity' is in Bharat's DNA. He stated Bharat's destiny is to realize this principle and make the world realize it too, celebrating diversity while maintaining a feeling of oneness.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday (local time) highlighted that "unity in diversity" is embedded in the "DNA" of Bharat, while further underlining how the country's destiny is to make the world realise that diversity can coexist with oneness. He made the remarks while addressing the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York/ Bhagwat said that while "pluralism" is frequently associated with the United States, "unity in diversity" defines Bharat.

"I have come here from Nagpur in Bharat to share with you today's joy and today's spirit. When we say United States of America, one word is often discussed frequently. That is pluralism. And when we say Bharat, another phrase is discussed: unity in diversity. For Bharat, this unity and this diversity, both are in their DNA," Bhagwat said.

Bharat's Destiny: Unity in Diversity

He emphasised that nations are not merely geographical entities and have a larger role to play. "Nations are not merely geographical entities. In the design of this universe, nations have to carry out a duty. Swami Vivekananda said, " Every nation has a message to deliver. Every nation has a mission to accomplish. Every nation has a destiny to fulfil," the RSS chief said.

Reflecting on Bharat's role, Bhagwat said the country's destiny is to realise and repeatedly make the world realise the principle of "unity in diversity". "What is the destiny given to Bharat? Bharat is there to realise and from time to time make the world realise this unity in diversity. We are one, and due to diversity, that oneness is decorated," he said.

Calling for diversity to be celebrated, respected and accepted, he added, "Diversity has to be celebrated, has to be respected, has to be accepted. And at the same time, we must keep in mind this feeling of oneness. It is a very real feeling," he said.

Bhagwat further invoked the ancient Indian sages, saying that the "well-meaning rishis" had foreseen this principle and undertaken difficult penance with the welfare of the world in mind. "Our ancient rishis had foreseen that and created a whole nation for that. The well-meaning rishis, with a feeling of welfare of the world, undertook the difficult penance. Through that, our nation was created," he said.

A Collective Responsibility

Reiterating that nations cannot be reduced to geographical boundaries, the RSS chief described fulfilling Bharat's destiny as a collective responsibility of its people. "No nation is a geographical piece of land. All nations have a destiny to fulfil. This is the Bharat destiny," Bhagwat said.

Calling upon Bharatiyas to awaken to this responsibility, Bhagwat said fulfilling their duties in both their "karma bhumi" and "janma bhumi" could offer support to a world grappling with multiple challenges. "Let us awaken as Bharatiyas to that destiny and fulfil our duties in our karma bhumi as well as our janma bhumi. If we do that, that will be a boon for the world struggling with all these problems and stumbling at every step. We have to give sustenance; we have to give some sort of support to this world," he said.

Universal Oneness Celebration

The Universal Oneness Celebration marks a key highlight of Bhagwat's international tour, bringing together diverse diaspora groups to promote cross-cultural dialogue and collective action around universal values.

Mohan Bhagwat arrived in New York earlier this week on the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of its centenary year celebrations. (ANI)