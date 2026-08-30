PM Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Tashkent. His visit highlights strong India-Uzbekistan cultural ties and raises expectations for increased cooperation in trade, investment, and education sectors.

High energy and intense enthusiasm swept through the Indian diaspora in Uzbekistan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. Members of the Indian community, alongside local Uzbek artists, gathered at a hotel in the capital to accord a thunderous reception to the Prime Minister, chanting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as he interacted with the crowd

Cultural Connect and Diaspora's Excitement

Highlighting the deep-seated cultural bond between the two nations, a performer from Uzbekistan shared her affection for India during the greeting. "I am performing in front of the Prime Minister today. It was good. I am from Uzbekistan, but my soul is from India. The relationship between Uzbekistan and India is really good. All Uzbeks love Indians."

Dhani Gupta, a performer and member of the Indian diaspora, said the visit had generated excitement among Indians living in Uzbekistan. "My group name is Lal Bahadur Shastri Culture for Indian culture. I am really happy. When I heard he was coming to Uzbekistan, I was very excited to meet him. We are very excited," Gupta said.

Expectations for Deeper Cooperation

Members of the diaspora also expressed hopes that the Prime Minister's visit would further boost economic cooperation and investments between the two countries. A member of the Indian diaspora from Tamil Nadu said, "We have expectations of investment. PM Modi brings investment for pharmaceutical, medical and all the other sectors from wherever he visits."

Another diaspora member said the Prime Minister's visit could help expand opportunities for Indian businesses operating in Uzbekistan. "It felt very good. He is down to earth. We have expectations of investment. Indian pharmaceutical companies are doing very well here. It is a great opportunity," the individual said.

Madhavi Dutt, a member of the Indian diaspora, highlighted the growing scope for collaboration in the education sector. "It's very exciting because we never expected that we would meet him so soon outside the country. There's no specific expectation, but as a growing community in India, we see what opportunities Uzbekistan and India are bringing together in the education sector. I think there's a big scope for collaboration between India and Uzbekistan as always," she told ANI.

PM Modi Hails Diaspora as 'Living Bridge'

In a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures of meeting the members of the Indian community in Tashkent. Hailing the diaspora as a bridge between the two countries, he said, "Overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the Indian community in Tashkent. Our diaspora is a living bridge between India and Uzbekistan, strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations."

Overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the Indian community in Tashkent. Our diaspora is a living bridge between India and Uzbekistan, strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations. Toshkentdagi hind jamoatchiligining samimiy mehri va iliq munosabatidan… pic.twitter.com/PlR5WW50uh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026

A Fusion of Cultures

He also witnessed a fusion performance of Indian and Uzbek musical traditions during his interaction with the diaspora. PM Modi said, "The Tabla blends beautifully with the Doira and Chang, showcasing the deep cultural connect between India and Uzbekistan."

A captivating fusion of Indian and Uzbek musical traditions! The Tabla blends beautifully with the Doira and Chang, showcasing the deep cultural connect between India and Uzbekistan. pic.twitter.com/gj80T5kaMY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to Uzbekistan, where he will hold talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to review the strategic partnership and strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, defence, energy, digital connectivity and other key areas. (ANI)