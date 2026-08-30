India has stepped up aid for Nepal following the Bhote Koshi River floods, rescuing 108 Indian nationals. A total of 68.5 tonnes of relief material and bridge equipment has been sent. Efforts continue to trace 275 missing Indian nationals.

Rescue Operations and Status of Indian Nationals

In the wake of the catastrophic August 26 Bhote Koshi River floods in Nepal, rescue and relief operations have intensified, with India stepping up both land and air support. Among the ongoing relief efforts, significant progress has been made in ensuring the safety of stranded citizens, with 108 Indian nationals safely rescued from affected areas in Nepal so far.

Updating on the situation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X that as of 22:30 hours on Saturday, 108 Indian nationals had been rescued. He added that contact has been re-established with 40 Indian nationals, while local government sources confirmed that 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China.

Addressing the status of others in the region, Jaiswal informed that around 900 Indian nationals are currently waiting to depart China. They remain safe, and the Indian Embassy in Beijing is maintaining active contact with them. However, efforts continue to trace 275 Indian nationals and 128 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who are currently reported missing.

Update on Indian Nationals impacted by the floods in Nepal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dykp0wgh6d — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 29, 2026

In another post on X, he shared the Indian Embassy in Nepal's press release regarding the identification of mortal remains of victims of the recent flash flood in Nepal, which provided helpline numbers and an email ID.

Please see the press release by our Embassy in Nepal regarding identification of mortal remains of victims of the recent flash flood in Nepal ⬇️ https://t.co/hYl5FZnYRv — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 29, 2026

India's Relief and Infrastructure Support

Complementing the rescue operations, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar announced that a 4th Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying 11 tonnes of emergency assistance has been dispatched to Kathmandu.

Highlighting India's robust infrastructure support, Dr. Jaishankar detailed that 16 trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge have already reached Nepal. Furthermore, equipment for seven additional Bailey bridges will be dispatched shortly, accompanied by technical teams for swift installation to restore critical land connectivity.

With the latest dispatch, India has airlifted a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief material to Kathmandu, comprising essential medicines, portable generator sets, food packets, water purification tablets, and heavy technical equipment.

Reaffirming India's solidarity, Dr. Jaishankar reiterated New Delhi's commitment to standing by Nepal throughout the relief and reconstruction phase.

The 4th flight from 🇮🇳 with 11 tonne assistance is now airborne. The @IAF_MCC C-130 aircraft is carrying: ➡️ A Tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations. ➡️ A team of Forensics experts for DNA analysis along with Forensic equipment. ➡️… pic.twitter.com/XmUJQQ1muJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 29, 2026

Nepal's Response and Ongoing Efforts

On the ground in Nepal, state machinery is operating at maximum capacity to handle the aftermath of the devastating Bhote Koshi River floods. Prime Minister Balen Shah declared on Saturday that the Government of Nepal remains on high alert and will operate at full capacity until every flood-affected citizen is safe and fully rehabilitated.

With combined search and rescue teams, technical units, and international aid pouring into the affected zones, operations remain underway around the clock to locate missing persons and restore essential infrastructure. (ANI)