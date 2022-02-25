'Go f*** yourself': Ukrainian soldiers to Russian warships before getting shot

The Russian warship is heard warning the soldiers on the Black Sea island in the conversation preceding the massacre: It can be heard saying: "I recommend that you lay down your arms and surrender. You'll be hit if you don't."

An audio clip has gone viral in which 13 Ukrainian soldiers demonstrated exemplary bravery by defying Russian forces and refusing to lay down their arms, knowing full well that they would be killed for doing so. The refusal to surrender resulted in the deaths of Ukrainian soldiers on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, on Friday, at the hands of Russians on a warship.

The Russian warship is heard warning the soldiers on the Black Sea island in the conversation preceding the massacre: "I recommend that you lay down your arms and surrender. You'll be hit if you don't." The Ukrainians appeared to be anticipating the situation and deliberating a suitable response among themselves. "Russian warship, go f*** yourself," said the Ukrainian post. Subsequent reports, however, confirmed their deaths at the hands of the Russians.

In his address at the end of the first day of Russia's attack, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the bravery of these soldiers. "May the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine live on forever," said the President.

On Friday, Zelenskyy vowed to remain in Kyiv as his troops fought Russian invaders advancing toward the capital in the largest attack on a European state since World War II. Following President Vladimir Putin's declaration of war, Russia launched an invasion by land, air, and sea on Thursday. An estimated 100,000 people fled as major cities were rocked by explosions and gunfire. According to the news media reports, dozens of people have been killed.

