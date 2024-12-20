Vladimir Putin seeks for alternative to porn, calls for 'more interesting content' (WATCH)

President Putin has called for the development of engaging alternatives to pornography, suggesting something "more interesting and passionate" to address its global appeal. He believes alternatives are necessary alongside bans and prohibitions to effectively combat the issue.

Vladimir Putin seeks for alternative to porn, calls for 'more interesting content' (WATCH) gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called for the creation of alternatives to pornographic content, suggesting that something more "interesting and passionate" should be developed to capture people's attention. Putin acknowledged the global appeal of sexual content in an interview with Russia Today, highlighting the fact that this is a global problem rather than a Russian one.

“I think porn sites are visited all across the world. It is not just an issue for us, but for everyone. There can be bans and prohibitions but one has to always come up with alternatives, which is more interesting than a porn website to fill the void that causes greater interest," Putin said during an interview with a Russia-based TV channel Russia Today.

"There can be bans and prohibitions, but one has to always come up with alternatives something more engaging and more interesting than a porn website to fill the void that causes greater interest," he stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sparked attention with his unusual suggestions aimed at addressing the country's declining birth rate. Putin reportedly encouraged Russians to have sex during their coffee and lunch breaks at work, promoting the practice as a means of increasing the country's fertility rate. This statement was made in response to worries that Russia's fertility rate, which is currently at 1.5 children per woman, is much lower than the 2.1 needed for population stability.

The Kremlin has responded by launching a number of programs to deal with the problem, such as providing free fertility tests to evaluate the reproductive health of women in Moscow between the ages of 18 and 40.

Last year, Putin had urged Russian parents to have as many as eight children and make large families the "norm".

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan's missile advancements pose growing threat to US: White House Official anr

Pakistan's missile advancements pose growing threat to US: White House Official

HUGE relief for Indian techies! US announces new rules to streamline H-1B visa appointments gcw

HUGE relief for Indian techies! US announces new rules to streamline H-1B visa appointments

'Woman should be treated like flower in home', says Iran's Khamenei, Israel replies; see VIRAL post shk

'Woman should be treated like a flower', says Iran's Khamenei, Israel replies with a photo; see VIRAL post

BREAKING: France rape Horror: Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband declared guilty of rapes & all charges against him shk

France rape horror verdict: Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband declared guilty of rapes & all charges against him

What is Dinga Dinga disease that has affected over 300 people in Uganda? anr

What is Dinga Dinga disease that has affected over 300 people in Uganda?

Recent Stories

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's Inspired Saree Collection- Silk, Banarasi and Kanjeevaram NTI

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's inspired saree collection– Silk, Banarasi

Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter launched in India: Check out specifications, features and more gcw

Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter launched in India: Check out specifications, features and more

BJP MP carries '1984' tote bag to Parliament, gifts it to Priyanka Gandhi (WATCH) shk

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi carries '1984' tote bag to Parliament, gifts it to Priyanka Gandhi (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee evicted, Eisha Singh and others left heartbroken [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee evicted, Eisha Singh and others left heartbroken [WATCH]

Sambhal violence accused SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq fined Rs 1 point 01 cr for alleged electricity theft in UP anr

Sambhal violence accused SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq fined Rs 1.01 cr for alleged electricity theft in UP

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon