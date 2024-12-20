Vladimir Putin seeks for alternative to porn, calls for 'more interesting content' (WATCH)

President Putin has called for the development of engaging alternatives to pornography, suggesting something "more interesting and passionate" to address its global appeal. He believes alternatives are necessary alongside bans and prohibitions to effectively combat the issue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called for the creation of alternatives to pornographic content, suggesting that something more "interesting and passionate" should be developed to capture people's attention. Putin acknowledged the global appeal of sexual content in an interview with Russia Today, highlighting the fact that this is a global problem rather than a Russian one.

“I think porn sites are visited all across the world. It is not just an issue for us, but for everyone. There can be bans and prohibitions but one has to always come up with alternatives, which is more interesting than a porn website to fill the void that causes greater interest," Putin said during an interview with a Russia-based TV channel Russia Today.

"There can be bans and prohibitions, but one has to always come up with alternatives something more engaging and more interesting than a porn website to fill the void that causes greater interest," he stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sparked attention with his unusual suggestions aimed at addressing the country's declining birth rate. Putin reportedly encouraged Russians to have sex during their coffee and lunch breaks at work, promoting the practice as a means of increasing the country's fertility rate. This statement was made in response to worries that Russia's fertility rate, which is currently at 1.5 children per woman, is much lower than the 2.1 needed for population stability.

The Kremlin has responded by launching a number of programs to deal with the problem, such as providing free fertility tests to evaluate the reproductive health of women in Moscow between the ages of 18 and 40.

Last year, Putin had urged Russian parents to have as many as eight children and make large families the "norm".

Latest Videos