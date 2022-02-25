  • Facebook
    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Enemy targeted me first, my family second,' President Zelensky promises to stay in Kyiv

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, said, "They wish to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state." 
     

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Enemy targeted me first, my family second,' President Zelensky promises to stay in Kyiv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Friday to remain in Kyiv as his forces fought Russian invaders who have been advancing into the capital since World War II.

    Following President Vladimir Putin's declaration of war, Russia launched an invasion by land, air, and sea on Thursday. Around 100,000 people fled after explosions and gunfire hit major cities. As per reports, dozens of people have been killed.

    Ukraine and the US say Russia seeks to seize Kyiv and destabilize the government. On Thursday, Russia seized the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, north of Kyiv, along the shortest route to the capital from Belarus, where Moscow has staged troops.

    In a video message, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the rivals (Russia) had targeted him first and then his family. He said, "They wish to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state." He added he would stay in the capital, and his family is also currently in Ukraine. 

    Meanwhile, Putin claimed that Russia is conducting a "special military operation" to protect people, including Russian citizens, subjected to "genocide" in Ukraine, an accusation that the West dismisses as baseless propaganda.

    Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, when questioned if he was concerned for Zelensky's safety while talking to CBS, said, "To the best of my knowledge, President Zelensky remains in Ukraine at his post". He expressed concern for the safety of all present in Ukraine including government officials and others. 

    With 44 million people, Ukraine is Europe's largest country by area after Russia. It voted for independence following the fall of the Soviet Union and has recently increased efforts to join the NATO military alliance and the European Union, both of which infuriate Moscow.

    In the beginning, Putin denied planning an invasion for months, even as the US warned of an impending attack and shared satellite images of Russian forces amassing on Ukraine's borders.

    On Thursday, the United States, Britain, Japan, Canada, Australia, and the European Union imposed new sanctions on Russia, in addition to those imposed earlier this week, aiming at freezing the country's banks, the government, and elite out of the global financial system.

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Mom, Dad, I love you’, Ukrainian soldier’s last message to parents

    Also Read: Russia's elites, banks and 'friends' on US sanctions list

    Also Read: Ukraine says 137 civilians, soldiers killed so far; thousands protest in Moscow demanding Kremlin to halt war

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
