IFFK 2024: Asianet News wins best coverage awards in Visual Media and Online categories

IFFK 2024 honoured media excellence, with Asianet News winning for Visual Media Coverage, and Asianet News Online for Online Media Coverage.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 9:59 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Asianet News stood out at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), receiving awards for comprehensive media coverage in both the Visual Media and Online categories. The accolades were presented during the festival's closing ceremony, held on Friday (Dec 20) evening at the Nishagandhi Auditorium, Kanakakkunnu in the capital city. The awards were distributed by the Minister for Cultural Affairs, Saji Cherian.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This year's IFFK commenced on December 13. As part of its extensive coverage, Asianet News launched a dedicated micro-website titled Cinemakkaalam, featuring all the festival's key highlights and updates.

IFFK Media Awards

1. Television Media Coverage: Asianet News
2. Online Comprehensive Coverage: Asianet News Online, Onmanorama
3. Print Media Comprehensive Coverage: Deshabhimani
4. Radio Comprehensive Coverage: Red FM
5. Special Jury Mention: Kairali Online

The 29th edition of IFFK spotlighted women in cinema, with 52 out of the 177 films showcased being directed by women. At the opening ceremony, actor Shabana Azmi was recognized, while Payal Kapadia, winner of the Cannes Grand Prix, received the Spirit of Cinema Award at the closing event.

