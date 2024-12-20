Russian forces capture Novopustynka and Uspenovka in DPR, raise flag amid raging Ukraine conflict (WATCH)

The Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday announced the successful capture of two key villages, Novopustynka and Uspenovka, in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), marking significant progress in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 4:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

Novopustynka, situated in the Pokrovsky direction, was reportedly captured by the fighters of the Russian Center Group of Forces. Ukrainian analysts had reported earlier on December 6, 2024, that Novopustynka had already been captured by Russian troops, further substantiating the advances in the area.

Meanwhile, Uspenovka, located in the southern part of the Donetsk region, was recently retaken by the 255th Regiment of Russian forces, effectively dismantling what was referred to as the "Uspenovka pocket." This operation was conducted by the Southern Group of Russian forces, which successfully defeated Ukrainian troops in the area. The fall of Uspenovka completes a strategic victory for Russian forces, closing a major Ukrainian defensive position south of the town of Kurakhovo.

In total, over the past week, Russian forces have captured ten villages in the DPR, dealing a major blow to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Reports from Russian military officials state that Ukrainian losses during these operations have been significant, with over 2,300 soldiers killed and one tank destroyed in just seven days of fighting. Additionally, the Sever Group of Forces operating in the Kursk and Kharkov regions has inflicted over 2,600 Ukrainian casualties and destroyed nine Ukrainian tanks.

As the flag of the Russian Federation was raised over the newly captured territories of Novopustynka and Uspenovka, the victories were celebrated by Russian troops, bolstering morale and highlighting the strategic gains made in the region.

Russia, Ukraine exchange missile attacks

In a separate development, tensions escalated as Russia launched a retaliatory ballistic missile strike on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, early on Friday, following a Ukrainian missile attack on Russian soil.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the strike was in response to the use of American-made ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles in the attack on Russia’s Rostov border region. “That attack used six American-made Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, missiles and four Storm Shadow air-launched missiles provided by the United Kingdom,” it said.

The Russian strikes reportedly hit key Ukrainian military facilities, including the command center of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency and locations where Ukraine’s Neptune missile systems are produced.

“The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All objects are hit,” the Defence Ministry said in a Telegram post.

