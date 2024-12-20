Croatia HORROR! Knife attack in Zagreb school leaves one child dead, 6 injured; attacker nabbed (WATCH)

A devastating knife attack at a primary school in the Croatian capital has left one child dead and six others injured. The attack occurred just before 10 a.m. on Friday at Precko Elementary School in Zagreb.

A devastating knife attack at a primary school in the Croatian capital has left one child dead and six others injured. The attack occurred just before 10 a.m. on Friday at Precko Elementary School in Zagreb.

According to reports from Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), the attacker, a 19-year-old man, entered the school armed with a knife and targeted the first class he encountered. Authorities confirmed that among the seven victims, five were children, while the other two included a teacher and a student.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as children fled the building following the attack. At least six ambulances and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the scene to provide immediate care to the injured. The victims are currently receiving medical treatment, though their conditions have not been fully disclosed.

The attacker was apprehended by police shortly after the assault and is currently in custody. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities are continuing their investigation.

Zagreb's Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic, along with Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic and Minister of Science, Education, and Youth, Radovan Fuchs, were quick to arrive at the scene to oversee the emergency response.

This tragic incident has shocked the local community, and psychological support has been offered to those affected by the violence. The school has been temporarily closed as authorities continue their investigation into the attack.

Latest Videos